Sam Asghari Has Lost Nearly 40 Lbs Since Britney Spears Breakup! Look!

Sam Asghari is putting all his extra alone time to good use!

The Lioness actor revealed to Page Six on Tuesday he has been on a body transformation journey recently, revealing:

“So, in the past five months I’ve had a little transformation which was losing about a good 35 to 40 pounds.”

40 LBS?!? Wow, that’s a lot in such a short time! That time, of course, is roughly the period since is split from Britney Spears over the summer. The breakup was reported mid-August, though it’s not 100% clear how long they were dunzo before that. But the past five months or so, definitely the new single era for Sam.

The former personal trainer didn’t exactly say out loud that he had put on weight being married to Brit, but he certainly implied it! He explained the change:

“Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don’t get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your physique changes] but everybody else does.”

And now?

“I have more time for myself to focus on myself. Being by yourself and alone is a really good opportunity to focus on yourself.”

It’s true! What a glass-half-full way of looking at things!

But Sam doesn’t want everyone thinking this is all about showing the Toxic singer what she’s missing. He told the outlet his transformation to a slimmer, more ripped physique is “not necessarily a revenge body, but a self-love sort of thing.”

Hey, self-love is important at all times — but crucial after a breakup!

What do YOU think of Sam’s more svelte look?

