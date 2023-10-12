Lenny Kravitz Is Just Naked As Hell In New Music Video! LOOK!

Well, hello again, Lenny Kravitz!

The man really knows how to give the people what they want, and his new music video for TK421 does that in spades!

Throughout the video, the Hunger Games alum — who looks shockingly good at 59 years old — gets ready for the day after waking up naked. And mostly he dances around the house nude, covered up by some strategically placed appliances! And you know what? It’s glorious! Also there’s some music playing! Ha!

Related: John Stamos Celebrates 60th Birthday With Steamy Nude Shower Photo — LOOK!

See the full NSFW show (below)!

[Image via Lenny Kravitz/YouTube.]