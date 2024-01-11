Chris Pratt Shows Off Shirtless Bod -- After Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Made Him Get Back In Shape! LOOK!

Chris Pratt is starting the new year looking shredded, all thanks to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger!

The Parks and Recreation alum has been trying to get back into shape by working out every day in January. It takes a lot of commitment and dedication to keep going during a fitness journey like this! But Chris’ secret to success? Katherine!

On Wednesday, he hopped on Instagram Stories to give a “shoutout” to the 34-year-old children’s book author for keeping him motivated to get his workout in each day. He revealed:

“Okay so, day 10 done. When I said that I was up before the kids yesterday, I was. And now I’m up again today before the kids. But I didn’t credit Katherine for nudging me in the ribs when I tried to go back to sleep. She did that yesterday and today. I set my alarm and then, you know, I did that thing where I was like, ‘I’m just going to lay here with my eyes closed.’ She poked me in the ribs. She said, ‘Get up.’”

Hah! So relatable!

Fitness journeys are not easy! So it is nice to have someone push you to get up and move during those tough mornings! And Katherine appears to be doing what she can to make sure the Guardians of the Galaxy lead sees his goal through to the end!

The 44-year-old actor went on to praise anyone helping their loved ones stay on track with their workout routines. For those who don’t have someone in their corner, though, he took a moment to give them a pep talk to get the workout done, too:

“Credit to all the people out there who are doing it with the help of someone else. Credit to all those someone else’s and to those of you who don’t have someone poking you in the ribs and need that motivation from someone. Maybe I can give it to you right now. Get up, go get that workout. Feel good, drink some water.”

And all that “nudging” from Katherine appears to have paid off so far! The Jurassic World star shared a follow-up post showing off his chiseled abs while giving a thumbs up to the camera. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Damn! He looks great!

We wish Chris nothing but the best during his fitness journey this month! Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

