Katie Holmes' Ex Emilio Vitolo Jr. Seen With Newly Single Zoë Kravitz!

Could Zoë Kravitz and Emilio Vitolo Jr. be coupling up?! It sure looks like it!

Given that they’re both fresh out of relationships — the actress filed for divorce from her husband Karl Glusman five months ago and the chef broke things off with Katie Holmes a few weeks ago — it is the perfect timing!

The chef was caught on camera hanging out with the High Fidelity lead in New York City earlier this week outside of his father’s restaurant Emilio’s Ballato. While they were with friends, paparazzi caught them (presumably) exchanging numbers at the end of the night!! So, while it’s unclear just how friendly they’ve become, they clearly want to stay connected!

In the pictures (HERE), the 33-year-old looked nice in a cream-colored ensemble — made up of shorts and a polo shirt. The Big Little Lies alum kept it casual in a black sweatshirt, rust colored pants, and purple velvet shoes. Throughout the whole exchange, sparks were totally flying as neither could hold back their smile! Kinda adorable, and the connection isn’t as surprising as it might first seem! In fact, we think Emilio’s got a type! He just ended things with Tom Cruise’s ex-wife Katie, after a very public romance that saw them dining out in the Big Apple frequently. Of course, the momma is an award-winning actress best known for her role in Dawson’s Creek, but she’s also the star of Batman Begins!

The connection?

Sure, Zoë might be an actress as well, but she’s also about to head into production of Robert Pattinson’s upcoming Batman film, starring as Catwoman! This dude clearly loves that unique combo. LOLz!!

It remains to be seen what will become of this connection, though we have to wonder if they could withstand a serious relationship given the reasons for the restaurateur’s recent split. In mid-May, an Us Weekly source revealed Katie and Emilio had broken up because they couldn’t maintain their relationship now that restrictions of COVID-19 have lifted. Their “different schedules” became glaringly clear, as an insider noted:

“Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends. Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects.”

The 32-year-old’s no stranger to heartbreak these days, either. In December, she and her hubby of 18 months called it quits. They were first linked in October 2016, with a wedding held at the actress’s father Lenny Kravitz’s Paris house in June 2019. Their relationship was kept on the down-low, only teasing fans with tidbit’s of info from time to time.

Katie’s yet to comment on her ex-BF’s dating life, but it does appear he hasn’t been afraid to flaunt his single lifestyle these days. Page Six revealed that numerous New Yorkers had caught a glimpse of the aspiring actor’s profile on the dating app Raya immediately upon his breakup, with a confidant confirming:

“It’s not just Raya — he’s on a bunch of other dating apps too. He didn’t exactly hide the fact that he’s broken up from Katie.”

