Katharine McPhee & David Foster’s 2-Year-Old Son Already Has Some ‘Amazing’ Drum Skills! WATCH!

It looks like we have the next musical prodigy on our hands! And he’s just 2 years old!!

On Friday, David Foster showed us all just how musically inclined his and Katharine McPhee’s little boy Rennie is — with a rockin’ drum solo! In a clip posted to the 74-year-old’s Instagram page, you can hear the distant drumming to Michael Jackson’s Rock With You before the camera pans around a doorframe to reveal the toddler in the middle of a jam sesh with his Grammy winner dad hyping him up.

So cute!

The celeb kid sat at a mini drum set setup which adorably had “Rennie Foster” printed on it. David proudly captioned the upload:

“Drumming into the new year #still2yearsold”

See (below):

HOW is this kid only 2?!?!

Hilariously, the Canadian music exec tagged pro drummers John JR Robinson, Vinnie Colaiuta, Steve Gadd, and even Kourtney Kardashian‘s hubby Travis Barker, letting it be known they have some competition to look forward to!

In the comments section, fellow celebs were stunned over how good of a beat the little one could carry! See some of their reactions (below):

Nicole Scherzinger: “I. Can’t. Even. O. M. G!!!!!” Charlie Puth: “WHAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Questlove: “Oh wow” Eric Stonestreet: “This is so far beyond amazing”

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves! He’ll DEFINITELY be living up to his parents’ legacy!

