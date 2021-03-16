Charlie Sheen Responds To Soleil Moon Frye Spilling Deets About Their Sexual Relationship When She Was A Teen

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Charlie Sheen is speaking out after Soleil Moon Frye, who rose to fame in the 90s for her role in Punky Brewster, revealed her “first consensual sexual experience” was with the Two and a Half Men lead.

The 55-year-old actor released a statement to Us Weekly through his longtime publicist, Jeff Ballard and had nothing but kind words for the former child star, whom he knew when she was just a teen. In it, Sheen called the child star “a good egg” and said he wishes her “well in this resurgence of hers.”

Related: Charlie Sheen Revisits Infamous Public Meltdown Of 2011

He also admitted he has not yet watched the new Hulu documentary Kid 90, where she made her reveal, though he noted:

“It’s on my list to watch and very near the top.”

In one part of Kid 90, the now 44-year-old actress read a diary entry from December 18, 1994 — a day she referred to as “the most strange and incredible day ever.” The note detailed the sexy time between her and Sheen, whom she called her “Mr. Big.” You know, Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in Sex and the City.

“He’s somebody I’ve had a crush on for years. He’s a person that intrigues me and excites me.”

Frye also said the leading man was “so kind and loving,” adding that they’ve maintained a friendship over the years. Sheen was 29 and Frye was 18 at the time of their physical relationship.

The momma of four looked back on her experience with Sheen after finishing the doc, telling USA Today:

“He was really kind to me, and I can only speak to my experience and my story with him. In opening the diaries and reading back the diary entries, it was very sweet and he had been really kind to me and treated me really beautifully. And for all these years afterward, in some of the most pivotal moments in my life, has checked in and (lent) his support.”

Elsewhere in the doc, Fyre tearfully opened up about a traumatic non-consensual encounter when she was 17 years old, and another grown man took her virginity after she blacked out:

“He asked if I would say he raped me, but I wouldn’t. I was also to blame for my forwardness.”

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum also addressed Corey Feldman‘s allegations against Sheen in the flick. In 2020, Feldman claimed the Anger Management principal had sexually assaulted his late friend Corey Haim while making the 1986 film Lucas. Sheen has since denied the inappropriate interaction. In the doc, Fyre said of the rape allegations that she didn’t “know about anyone else’s experiences” but doesn’t “think people are devils or angels.”

What are your thoughts on Charlie’s reaction to Fyre’s reveal, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar/Hulu/YouTube.]