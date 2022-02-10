Cheer Star Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty In Child Pornography Case

Nearly two years after being arrested on child pornography charges, Jerry Harris has pleaded guilty.

According to TMZ, the Cheer star appeared in Chicago Federal court on Thursday, where he entered a guilty plea to two charges of receiving child porn using interstate commerce and traveling over state lines to engage in a sexual act with a minor. He potentially faces up to 50 years in prison, but the judge has yet to make a final decision in terms of Harris’ sentencing. That will be determined during another court hearing on June 28.

As you most likely know, the 22-year-old, who became a breakout star on the Netflix series, was arrested on child pornography charges in Illinois back in September 2020. He was later charged with seven more counts of child pornography and related sex crimes. The FBI claim Harris contacted two boys online to repeatedly ask for sexually explicit pictures and videos, starting in December 2018. In the criminal complaints, the victims stated they were only 13 years old when the cheerleader, who was 19 years old at the time, reached out. Jerry ended up confirming this during a voluntary interview when the FBI raided his home in Naperville last year.

The reality star initially pleaded not guilty to the seven charges — but things have clearly changed now. Harris is also being sued by the two victims.

