Farrah Abraham Cuts Ties With Teen Mom After Racism Backlash From Reunion Fight!

Farrah Abraham has left the building — and the Teen Mom franchise forever, apparently!

The MTV star took to Twitter this week to make it clear she was permanently cutting ties from the series that made her famous after she sparked a racially-charged blow up on Teen Mom Family Reunion.

It all went down on last week’s episode, when Farrah showed up as a surprise addition to the cast — and immediately butted heads with Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton. While Abraham was making small talk with the rest of the cast, Wharton confronted her about apparently claiming in the past that the exes only had daughter Ryder to get on Teen Mom OG, asking:

“So we had a baby to get on this show, that’s how you feel?”

(Producers backed this claim up by flashing a 2018 headline about Farrah calling Floyd a “Teen Mom groupie.”)

In response, the former adult entertainer uttered:

“I guess I do. I guess I feel really ghetto too like that.”

Yup, Farrah used the word “ghetto.” While talking about a Black man. Directly to his face.

Ugh…

Naturally, the word choice set off both Cory and Cheyenne. Cory asked Farrah:

“Ghetto, what do you mean ghetto?”

Abraham tried to defend herself by saying that she approaches “people much differently,” while Cheyenne shouted from behind the group:

“It’s ghetto because he’s Black, right?”

The 29-year-old explained in a confessional:

“For her to call him ghetto, it was like a little thing just popped in my head and triggered me.”

In the backyard, she continued to shout at Farrah:

“To say ghetto because he’s Black? I can get ghetto, bitch! Let’s do it. You wanna call him ghetto because he’s Black, let’s have some f**king fun.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast was eye-rolling at Farrah’s ignorance. Maci Bookout deadpanned:

“Yeah, Farrah’s been here a whole 60 seconds and she’s already just crossed a line.”

True to form, Farrah then tried to play the victim, claiming she was “beyond this unhealthy behavior and I am beyond unhealthy people trying to get on TV.”

But Cheyenne wasn’t having it: momma flipped a table and sent Solo cups flying everywhere, while Abraham shouted, “Kiss my ass!” in her direction, adding:

“Coast the Farrah wave! You will not treat other people this way.”

Cheyenne left the area and vented to Maci about what had just happened. For her part, Bookout said fighting with Farrah wasn’t worth it and pointed out that Abraham came in talking “ignorant and disrespectful and ugly.”

Cory added in a confessional:

“This has been built up over the years. She wants to sit there, talk all this s**t online. You gotta face the smoke!”

Cheyenne said in her own confessional:

“He did not scream, he didn’t yell, he addressed the issue. The first thing she did was call him, ‘ghetto.’ You’re ignorant as f**k and that’s one thing I don’t stand for. I don’t care about her personal life, I don’t care what she does.”

But Cheyenne and Cory weren’t the only ones wanting to air out their drama with Farrah: the father of Ashley Jones‘ child, Bar Smith, also called out the Nebraska native for talking about them on social media as well. To that, Abraham pulled a Mariah Carey and claimed to not even know who Bar was. Doing an impression of the muffled adults voices from the Charlie Brown cartoon series, she said in a confessional:

“All I saw was younger talent talking to someone who’s paved the way for them and I don’t know, it was like Peanuts.”

Back on set, Abraham yelled at anyone who would listen, shouting:

“You have a great crew coming into ‘Teen Mom’ that are so disrespectful. So be a super fan of someone else. Get famous from riding somebody else’s coattails. This is so vulgar, I don’t need to come back. Like everyone gets to ride the wave of Farrah Abraham, I’m f**king out. This is disgusting, this is the most decrepit ass shit.”

At that point, Amber Portwood pulled Farrah aside and tried to calm her down, explaining there was a life coach at the retreat who could maybe help her work through some issues within herself and with the other girls.

The next day, Amber, Maci, and Cheyenne sat down with the show’s life coach, Cheyenne Bryant, where they agreed Cheyenne had an understandable reaction to Farrah’s comments.

Bryant then had a one-on-one meeting with Farrah, who said the night before was “triggering” for her because “of other traumas I’m working through right now.” She added that she was “just focusing my strategies on what I love to do right now, what I’m passionate about right now, I can’t take toxicity. That’s not cool for me.”

When asked what she meant by using the word in question, she said:

“I felt isolated, I felt like you’re provoking. Like, go away. Maybe I could have used the word of like, ‘Are you a creep? Get out of my face.’ Instead, my body, which was reacting to someone — Cory, who just is a creeper and shows up — I was like, ‘Whoa, that is ghetto.’ I don’t know why I said that. That’s how my body responded.”

Bryant explained that from Cory and Cheyenne’s perspective, “saying ghetto to a group of Black folks, is something that is triggering and can be discriminatory. It’s derogatory.” The 30-year-old star said that “by no means” did she mean to be racist, before getting emotional as she mused:

“Normally, I’m f**king Super Woman. I couldn’t regulate. I am beyond sometimes disappointed in myself.”

While Farrah will appear in at least one additional episode next week, she made it clear on Twitter as the show aired that she has no plans to return to the franchise ever again. She wrote:

“The world is tired of hate, attacks, abuse and non consent culture. Teen mom GOOD LUCK or what is this ‘Take Advantage of Teen Moms’ since it’s not teen moms anymore. These people are deplorable. This ship has sailed. Future teen mothers WATCH OUT & STAY STRONG!”

She continued in a statement:

“I will no longer have anything to do with @TeenMom. The disturbing environment does not belong in my future & what I see is evil, is abusive, has no ethics and is illegal and against the contract. I don’t want any of these people around my family. Enjoy your hate pit of ignorance and power trip. Children should not be around parents who lie, hate, and are abusive. I wish all the Teen Mom children the best, they deserve far greater then [sic] what they have. It’s evident.”

The world is tired of hate, attacks, abuse and non consent culture. Teen mom GOOD LUCK or what is this “Take Advantage of Teen Moms” since it’s not teen moms anymore. These people are deplorable. This ship has sailed. Future teen mothers WATCH OUT & STAY STRONG! ❤️FA pic.twitter.com/Q8K2CewJvZ — FARRAH ABRAHAM (@F1abraham) February 9, 2022

She followed that up with a message to her critics, tweeting:

“For those whom call me racist you are racist. Please educate yourselves as I stated a fact not an opinion. It’s in our dictionaries. legally the footage removed from this attack helped protect those whom broke their contracts.The male womanizers hiding behind woman I see you.”

For those whom call me racist you are racist. Please educate yourselves as I stated a fact not an opinion. It’s in our dictionaries. legally the footage removed from this attack helped protect those whom broke their contracts.The male womanizers hiding behind woman I see you. pic.twitter.com/mTOutpasAh — FARRAH ABRAHAM (@F1abraham) February 9, 2022

We’ll say this: we hope Farrah educates herself, too, because that kind of language is simply unacceptable!

Thoughts??

