16-Year-Old Cheer Captain Stabbed To Death During High School Parade

A teenage girl has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleader to death during a high school parade.

According to reports, Junior Varsity cheer captain Kayla Green (pictured above) was one of two people gashed with a knife as Mount Vernon High School celebrated the boys’ basketball team winning the state championship on Friday in New York. Her 15-year-old friend suffered a puncture wound and lacerations; she was rushed to hospital and survived.

The 15-year-old suspect, whose identity has not been released on account of her age, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the first degree, attempted assault in the first degree, and assault in the second degree — all felonies.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said the attack occurred right before 4 p.m. — about an hour after the parade had started — just one block from the parade, as Kayla sat in a vehicle, minutes after walking in the procession. A police officer reportedly tried to intervene when he saw the altercation break out, but Kayla was fatally stabbed in the back and side.

Prosecutors claimed in court that the suspect tried to hide evidence, including the knife, after fleeing the scene. She was eventually tracked down via her smartphone, with assistance from the FBI.

The motive remains unknown, but prosecutors said the suspect had shown the knife off earlier that day on social media, and had come to the parade armed with it. A Westchester County judge ordered that the teen remain in custody on Monday.

The suspect’s defense attorney Pamela Hayes reportedly hinted that the incident was a case of self defense, but the prosecution completely rejected that suggestion. In fact, Kayla’s family claimed the suspect had a history of bullying her.

In the wake of the tragedy, the victim’s mother Lavern Gordon shared a heartbreaking photo of her daughter in the hospital where she died, writing in the caption:

“They took my baby away from me, they murdered my child and then bragging about it but I leave all vengeance to God, everyone that’s reaching out to me tagging me reposting it I really appreciate it I saw it thank you guys so much I am not strong please pray for me while I try to pray for myself…. at this point I feel like I want to die and bury with my child, god I just want to die please take me with her she was only 16 and they took my baby away from me I want to die right now… I don’t even know how to say RIP to my daughter this feels so unreal God why meeeeeeeeee why meeee Lord, my daughter don’t bother ppl her mother don’t bother no one evenly Father why me I just want to die.”

The devastated momma wrote in another gut-wrenching post:

“Somebody please tell that girl to come and kill me too I want to bury with my daughter god please take me with her I don’t want to live no more they took my baby away from me….”

Just awful. We can’t even imagine the pain she must feel.

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard called the attack senseless and inexcusable, saying in a statement via the WM Leader:

“I am devastated and completely outraged. We began our day celebrating the greatness and success of our youth, and we ended it with a young life that has been taken by senseless and inexcusable violence. The mental, emotional and spiritual health of our community, especially of our children, must be the priority and we must come together. As a community, our common unity must be the safety and healthy development of our young people. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to the family, friends, and the entire community of Mount Vernon.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. The page describes Kayla as an honor role student and a talented dancer.

Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones.

