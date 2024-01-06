Christian Oliver’s Wife Breaks Her Silence After Actor & Their Two Daughters Died In Plane Crash

The wife of actor Christian Oliver is mourning the loss of her husband and two young daughters.

As we previously reported, the 51-year-old actor (real name Oliver Klepser) and his children — 12-year-old Annik Klepser and 10-year-old Madita Klepser — died after a plane traveling from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm to St. Lucia “experienced engine trouble” and crashed into the ocean on Thursday. The pilot and owner of the aircraft, Robert Sachs, also passed away. Now his wife has spoken out for the first time since the tragedy happened.

A statement on Jessica Klepser‘s and her loved ones’ behalf was posted to Instagram Friday on Wundabar Pilates‘ page, a fitness company where she worked as a regional manager. The emotional message said:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members. Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive.”

The statement from Jessica went on to express how Madita and Annik will be “profoundly missed in their communities”:

“Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances. Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art. The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities.”

It continues:

“Their devoted mother, Jessica Klepser in LA, survives the girls. They also leave behind their grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany. Christian, an actor in Europe and the US, and a real estate agent with a broad network of close friends worldwide, is survived by Jessica, his parents and sister in Germany. His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him. Please honor the family’s request for privacy at this difficult time.”

A GoFundMe was set up for donations to the family in lieu of flowers. Read the entire statement (below):

Our hearts continue to go out to the family following this devastating tragedy.

