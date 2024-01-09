Chicago PD Onscreen Couple Have Secretly Been Dating FOR YEARS!

Chicago PD‘s onscreen love affair seemingly translated to real life, too!

Fans of the show will know about the characters Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton — the Intelligence Unit partners who secretly got hitched on the show in the tail-end of season 9. Their onscreen relationship was a fan favorite, and the chemistry apparently wasn’t just between the characters!

Jesse Lee Soffer, the 39-year-old actor who formerly played Jay, and Tracy Spiridakos, 35, who portrays Hailey until the end of next season, are caught up in their own real life romance. According to The New York Post on Monday, the pair have not only been secretly together — they’ve apparently been in a relationship for YEARS whilst filming the show! OMG!

We can imagine that spark onscreen was made a little easier if they were going home all loved-up, too!

The outlet reached out to reps for the actors and so far haven’t heard back yet, but after over a decade on the show, we’re surprised to hear no one caught on before now. They definitely weren’t shy about sharing their love for each other under the guise of calling it “friendship”. We mean, they post a LOT about each other on Instagram…

In one particular post, after Jesse announced his departure from the series in 2022, Tracy wrote:

“I guess the word is out…Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best. Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever”

See it for yourself (below):

On its own, it seems like a sweet goodbye message — but when you take into account how much they shared, and are still sharing, of each other, it’s easy to put the puzzle pieces together!

The signs were there!! How cute!!

Were U surprised about their relationship, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

