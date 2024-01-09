Aaron Rodgers' Non-Apology To Jimmy Kimmel Over Epstein Comment: 'I Don't Think He's A P Word'

Jimmy Kimmel has said his piece, and now it’s Aaron Rodgers’ turn.

On Monday night, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host absolutely DRAGGED the New York Jets player for insinuating that he was going to be on Jeffrey Epstein’s client list. The athlete spoke about it while on Pat McAfee’s show last week, saying:

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are hoping that list doesn’t come out … I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle.”

WILD accusation, right? And it got even clearer how out of left field it was when Kimmel was, as expected, in no way a part of all that.

Related: King Charles FINALLY Evicting Prince Andrew After Epstein Docs??

Documents have since been released and Jimmy’s name is nowhere to be seen… So the 56-year-old came for him in a scathing monologue during his most recent show, which concluded with him calling for an apology. Watch (below):

And it looks like Aaron heard his message… but has his own take on things.

While appearing on McAfee’s show again on Tuesday, the 40-year-old argued Jimmy misunderstood his message from last week, and that he doesn’t actually believe the late night host is a pedophile. He said:

“I was referring to the fact that if there is a list — which again, this hasn’t come out yet, this was just a deposition — and there are names on it, then that would be the second time that a soft-brained, junior college student wacko, anti-vax, anti-semite, purveyor, spreader of misinformation, conspiracy theorist, MAGA, whatever other things that have been said by him and other people in the media, would be right twice.”

Boy, that’s a mouthful. He’s saying his point was Kimmel didn’t want the Epstein stuff to come out because it would mean… Aaron was right? About what?! Does that make any sense to y’all??

He went on:

“I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be … I’m not stupid enough, even though you think I’m an idiot, and you’ve made a lot of comments about my intelligence, but I’m not stupid enough to accuse you of that with zero evidence.”

So this is a clarification… Not an apology. Later, he added:

“I’m glad that Jimmy is not on the list. I really am. I don’t think he’s a P word.”

The footballer then took aim at the comedian’s monologue:

“I think it’s impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off a prompter.”

Oof. He continued:

“I wish him the best. Again, I don’t give a s**t what he says about me. As long as he understands what I actually said, and that I’m not accusing him of being on the list, then I’m all for moving forward.”

Well, it looks like Jimmy called it when he said Aaron probably wouldn’t apologize! But Aaron’s legal team clearly told him to at least backtrack on his insinuations!

Elsewhere in the clip, the quarterback confirmed that his beef with Jimmy stems back a few years to the Covid days, when the talk show host criticized his takes on vaccinations. Watch the full video (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Does this suffice, or should there have been an actual, you know, apology? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via ABC & The Pat McAfee Show/YouTube, & New York Sex Offender Registry]