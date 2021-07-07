Chris Brown Sued By Former Housekeeper, Claims He Tried To Cover Up His Dog Viciously Attacking Her!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Wow… This is truly shocking.

Chris Brown’s former housekeeper is suing the singer over claims she was the victim of a violent and bloody attack from his Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka dog named Hades back in December. Worse, the rapper — who was home at the time — didn’t come to her rescue and instead allegedly tried to cover the whole thing up!

The woman, who is going by Jane Doe in a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, recalled she was taking out the trash in the backyard of the Kiss Kiss vocalist’s Tarzana home. Then, out of nowhere, the large dog allegedly came charging for her and bit into her skin — tearing CHUNKS of flesh from her face, arms, and body!! OMG!

The housekeeper explained in the documents that she was left bleeding out on the ground after the attack, and despite her cries for help, Brown didn’t immediately come rushing to her aid! Instead, the 32-year-old apparently told his team to take the dogs away from the house before calling 911. He’s being accused of literally putting his needs first before the housekeeper’s — a decision that could have cost the woman her life! WTF.

Eventually, paramedics did arrive and thankfully the woman survived the brutal attack (after extensive surgery)… but the troubles haven’t stopped. She still has permanent scarring on her body, not to mention the mental damage done. Her husband is also suing the performer for loss of the ability to have love and companionship from his wife due to this accident.

Her sister, Patricia Avila, who helps clean the musician’s house twice a week, also filed a lawsuit months ago, detailing the events of the accident — insisting the screams were loud enough to hear from inside the home where she was when she heard her sister in distress. So, clearly, there are alibis to back up this near-death experience — though we have a hard time thinking someone would make up this scary story.

Unfortunately, one very important person in the case isn’t cooperating so far. When police began investigating the incident, Brown was misleading and allegedly told the officials he had no clue what happened or who took the dogs! A straight up lie if the housekeeper and her family are telling the truth. His team has yet to acknowledge the legal troubles, according to TMZ.

Interestingly, the documents did acknowledge that Hades was euthanized weeks later by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter, who determined the pooch to be dangerous. There’s no clear reason why Hades was in the Northern Cali county in the first place, especially since it’s hours away from the Stomp The Yard alum’s residence near Los Angeles…

This sounds absolutely traumatizing, so it makes perfect sense why her family is fighting for justice. Hopefully, Chris or his team can be more helpful in the case so that the truth can be revealed and the alleged victim can move forward.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

