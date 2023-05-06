Whoa! Chris Brown & Usher Allegedly Got Into A Physical Altercation After Incident With Teyana Taylor!

Things allegedly got nasty between Chris Brown and Usher during Breezy’s party…

What happened? Well, rumors are circulating that the singers got into a physical altercation while celebrating Chris’ 34th birthday at Skate Rock City in Las Vegas on Friday after a report by Hollywood Unlocked dropped. The night seemed to start fine, as Usher and other guests, including Mario, Bow Wow, and Summer Walker, were seen in a video singing Happy Birthday to the Run It artist. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Usher, Mario and Bow celebrating Chris Brown birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ApdFEDNWmh — Neesh (@YerdMe_CMB) May 6, 2023

However, a source told the outlet things turned ugly when a visibly “intoxicated” Chris approached Teyana Taylor and got “disrespectful” with the 32-year-old choreographer and singer. A video obtained by TMZ on Saturday showed some sort of argument between the trio. You can see a part of it (below):

According to the outlet, the Go Crazy singer allegedly was mad at the Coming 2 America actress when she ignored him while he was trying to speak to her at the party. When he “started to yell at her,” Usher decided to step in to calm him down. However, Chris then became upset with the Caught Up crooner and started cursing at him and Teyana. Hollywood Unlocked reported that he called Usher a “coward” before leaving the skating rink with his group.

Per TMZ, Usher then took off his skates to chase after Chris. An eyewitness then told the outlet that the Yeah! artist went behind some charter buses in the parking lot, where Chris had been. But when he emerged “a short time later?” The 44-year-old could be seen with a bloody nose! Whoa!

It is unknown if he went to a hospital or if a police report was filed at this time. Neither Chris, Usher, nor Teyana have confirmed that a physical altercation or argument broke out during the birthday bash. However, we might hear something about it soon as Chris and Usher are scheduled to hit the stage at the Lovers & Friends Festival at 6:15 p.m. and 7:55 p.m., respectively. Will they hug it out or clear up the rumors then? Who knows! But the news does come as a shock since the duo have been friends ever since Chris entered the music industry in 2005. They’ve even collaborated on several songs together, including Party and New Flame.

Clearly, there is some tension between them now following this alleged fight! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via WENN/Avalon, MEGA/WENN]