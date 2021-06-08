Chris Harrison Speaks Out On Leaving The Bachelor Franchise -- Read His Statement!

This has truly been the most dramatic season of The Bachelor for Chris Harrison!

On Tuesday, hours after reports confirmed the longtime host of the ABC dating show had walked away from his most famous gig after getting a HUGE payout, the 49-year-old made his first statement on the exit. He told followers on Instagram:

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment, who help produce the show, also shared their own explanation of the ousting, writing in a joint statement:

“Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey.”

In the comments of Chris’ post many Bachelor Nation stars spoke out as well.

Catherine Giudici wrote:

“Love you @chrisbharrison <3 you have a lot to be proud about. Can’t wait to support you in your next endeavors :)”

Her husband Sean Lowe chimed in:

“It will never be the same. Love you buddy.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. shared:

“Love you brotha. On to bigger and better things.”

Joelle Fletcher said:

“Love you my friend <3”

Ashley Iaconetti reflected:

“It will never be the same. Truly the end of an era. Thank you for all the years of hard work and love you put into the show. I have a lump in my throat writing this. Can’t wait to see your next move. I love you.”

Colton Underwood expressed:

“Love you Chris. Thank you for your friendship”

Becca Kufrin said:

“Wishing you the best in your next chapters, Chris. So much love”

Kaitlyn Bristowe shared:

“You are truly irreplaceable as a host, thank you for all the years you put into this show and making it what it is. No one does it quite like Mr. Chris Harrison.”

This exit doesn’t come as a huge surprise to fans given Harrison’s leave of absence ever since he made controversial comments defending Rachael Kirkconnell’s racist past in an interview with Rachel Lindsay. Though it’s certainly interesting to hear them attempt to spin the departure as a “new journey” and for Chris, a “new chapter.”

