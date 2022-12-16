SNL Alum Chris Redd Suspects Brutal NYC Attack ‘Was A Planned Situation’

More than one month after Chris Redd’s violent attack, the comedian is offering HIS take on what happened…

If you hadn’t heard before now, the Saturday Night Live cast member was standing around talking outside of the Comedy Cellar in NYC in late October ahead of a scheduled stand-up set when someone struck him in the face “out of nowhere.”

The scary incident ended up landing him in the hospital, but luckily, he’s okay — besides the fact that there’s someone running around out there who physically assaulted him. Or hired guys to do it…

Now, he’s giving his OWN input on the blur of a night. While appearing on SiriusXM’s The Bennington Show this week, the 37-year-old told host Ron Bennington he believes the attack was anything but a “random” act of violence, explaining:

“That’s the thing. People called it a random attack. I don’t believe that. I watched the footage. He waited for me an hour before I got there. He was on the phone, he had a lookout dude and everything. All I’m saying is this: I’ve never done nothing random where it took me an hour to do it. I’ve never just randomly did a thing that took a build up. That’s not what random is. So I’m going to say, it was a planned situation. That’s what I feel in my heart and soul. That’s what I saw on the footage.”

We can’t help but agree with him… We mean, if someone’s standing around outside of a comedy club in late October in New York — where it gets FRIGID, to say the least — they likely have an intention. The star said he’ll “probably release the footage and do a voiceover thing” eventually, jokingly pointing out the positive impact the whole situation had on his career. He added:

“I don’t know what their plan was, if they were planning to take me out, because no promotion was better than getting knocked in the f**king face. Bro, people didn’t even know I had a special out… It did wonders for me.”

Hey, gotta laugh to keep from crying, right? As for where the incident stands from a law enforcement perspective, the Kenan actor revealed “the cold case got lukewarm real quick”:

“They have footage of him… The cops were confident at first. The first week they were like, ‘We’re gonna find this man. We’re gonna lock him up.’ And then the second week they were like, ‘We’re getting real close. We’re gonna lock him up. We just gotta get his face. He walked a couple blocks and we’re following him through cameras.’”

And the latest update? Well, there sorta isn’t one… Redd regretfully explained:

“Last week he was like, ‘I don’t know, man.’ And then I texted him this week, he ghosted me! I got ghosted by the Chief of Police.”

Not a great look for New York’s finest…

The big question is, assuming this was planned — who would want to hurt Chris Redd? He’s hilarious and everyone likes him. The only controversy he’s been attached to that we know if is his relationship with Christina Evangeline — the estranged wife of his SNL and Kenan co-star Kenan Thompson. But sources at the time reassured there was no overlap there. So even that wasn’t such a big deal. We wonder if Chris has any ideas…

See the full interview (below):

The Disjointed star previously opened up about the adrenaline-inducing event on The Last Laugh podcast in early November, recalling:

“As I put my phone in my pocket and continued to walk up to the Cellar, as I always do, this man hit me in the face with something – metal. I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone. I’ve been boxing for years. I’ve taken a punch to the face before, so it wasn’t terrifying, but what was worrisome is how much blood was coming out of my face.”

He added at the time:

“He hit me and he was gone. I was gushing blood so I couldn’t look around. It wasn’t really about the pain at that point. It was so much blood.”

Scary stuff, but we’re just glad he’s okay — and in true comedian form, even JOKING about it. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think it was a targeted attack? Let us know in the comments down below!

