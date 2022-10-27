SNL Alum Chris Redd Hospitalized After Brutal Attack -- But Who Planned It?!

WTF is going on?!

Chris Redd has been rushed to the hospital after an apparently planned surprise attack! According to eyewitnesses speaking to Page Six, the Saturday Night Live alum showed up to NYC comedy club The Comedy Cellar where he was scheduled to do standup. He was hanging out outside about 9:30 before his set when two men approached him — and one hauled off and punched him “out of nowhere.” The unknown attackers then fled the scene.

The sucker punch was apparently severe as sources told the outlet “there was blood everywhere.” Comedy Cellar staff helped Redd up and into an ambulance, which brought him to Bellevue Hospital. Why would something like this happen??

It apparently wasn’t a mugging — and it doesn’t appear to be as random as it sounds. The pair had been waiting around outside the club for about an hour, per witnesses. That implies planning. But who would want to hurt Chris Redd of all people?!

Well… his life isn’t devoid of drama. It recently came to light he’s been dating Christina Evangeline — the estranged wife of co-star Kenan Thompson. Obviously there might be some bad feelings there. But we don’t think anyone really believes Kenan could set this up.

Another option? Chris lampooned Kanye West pretty bad during his time on SNL. The rapper’s fans have been known to be threatening to Pete Davidson. Is it possible those who have stuck by Ye’s side throughout his evolution into an antisemite who also pushes ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts have only gotten more militant?

