Chris Rock Says He Won’t Talk About The Oscars Slap Until He Gets ‘Paid’!

Don’t expect Chris Rock to talk about the controversial Oscars slap anymore until he gets one thing — some cash in his pocket!

According to the Palm Springs Desert Sun, the 57-year-old comedian told the live audience at his Ego Death show in Indio, California, on Friday night that he would no longer be talking about what went down at the Academy Awards until he was compensated. He reportedly said at the time:

“I’m OK, I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

Instead of talking about the infamous slap now, the outlet reported that he busted out a ton of jokes about other celebs such as the Kardashians, Meghan Markle, and Hillary Clinton.

Hmm…

It is unclear what Chris means by getting “paid” to speak on the controversy. Could he be talking about doing a sitdown with a network? Obviously, he knows that he could make bank since everyone wants to hear more from him! Or perhaps something more serious like a lawsuit against Will, where he could potentially get some money? Or maybe he is just joking altogether? Who knows! But considering Chris is performing his stand-up, it most likely could be a joke!

Unlike his brother, the Madagascar actor has not fully addressed the moment Will Smith smacked him in the face for making a joke about Jada Pinket Smith’s shaved head. So it’ll be interesting to see what else he has to say on the matter when he eventually does so. During his stand-up show in Boston, Chris first expressed that he was still ‘processing’ the whole thing, saying at the time:

“I’m still processing what happened. So at some point, I’ll talk about that shit. It’ll be serious. It’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

Then, an audience member claimed he referenced the attack once again during his Atlantic City performance. This time, however, he decided to make a joke about it. The eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight:

“Chris’ show started really late due to the no cell phone policy. There was a line that wrapped all through the casino to see that show. Chris Rock opened his show by saying he’s had an interesting week. He said he is still processing the encounter and plans to address it further in the future…”

But Chris added that since the show was in Atlantic City, he “joked about how Atlantic City is too close to Philly for him to get into it.” Whoa!

Time will tell if Chris decides to address the slap some more! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube, ABC7/YouTube]