Chrishell Stause’s Date Slams Her For Using Him As A ‘Pawn’ For Selling Sunset Storyline!

Chrishell Stause’s blind date is coming back to haunt her!

As viewers may recall, the 40-year-old real estate agent and a few Selling Sunset cast members attended a yacht party this past season, where she was introduced to Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s friend Robert Drenk. However, what was supposed to be a fun date out on the water soon turned awkward when he picked up Stause and dragged her away while she and her co-stars were dancing. Yeah… Let’s just say there was no promise of a second date after that moment.

But now, Drenk is telling all about what really went down between him and the reality star while filming the episode – and it sounds like he may have been just used as a plot device for the show. He told Page Six on Friday:

“It seemed like I was being set up – like she used me as a pawn in this chess game or something. It was really awkward.”

The Optimum First Mortgage owner shared he previously asked former (yikes!) pal Young to “hook me up with your girlfriend, she seems really cute and sweet”:

“Heather was really protective over her and just didn’t want to do it. So a lot of time had gone by and out of nowhere … Tarek was like, ‘Hey, do you want to go on a date with Chrishell? And we’re gonna do it on a yacht.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, sure. I’m single right now, why not?’”

When he came on set, he claimed that there seemed to be an agreement between Stause and producers to keep them apart while on the yacht despite being promised to have time for, you know, the actual date:

“[Producers] just told me it was going to be a date and that we would have plenty of time to get to know each other and they wanted [the scene to be] a date format.”

Referring to her breakups with Justin Hartley and Keo Motsepe, Drenk continued:

“They wanted it [to be] Chrishell’s big first date outside of what she was going through. They needed a guy to come in to be this first date that didn’t work out with Chrishell so that she could slide in with Jason [Oppenheim] and have this amazing relationship.”

According to him, it was “obvious” Stause and Oppenheim were already together at the time. When he later celebrated the Fourth of July in Las Vegas with the cast, he said “that’s when it hit” him that they were a couple.

Earlier this week, Drenk made similar claims on social media – to which Stause completely denied in the comments section, saying she was “100% single” and “free to date whoever I want.” She continued, per E! News:

“I originally enjoyed meeting you until I started to see things I didn’t vibe with. But picking me up and then not getting up to let me out was not great. I wish you all the best and it sucks this all went so downhill. But tagging me in multiple posts on multiple platforms to try to defend behavior that isn’t defendable isn’t it. I was single. You were rude. It wasn’t a match. Let’s all move on please.”

However, it seemed Chrishell may have forgotten something she previously said. In an August interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, the television personality confessed she and Oppenheim kept their relationship on the down-low for two months before making it Instagram official on July 28.

Eek! His blind date with Stause was allegedly filmed on June 29:

“You’re telling me you’re hooking up with a guy … days later and there was no chemistry on the boat prior? It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Now, Drenk admitted to the outlet that he regrets saying “yes” to the date following a ton of social media backlash for how the day went:

“The date wasn’t a date. If anything, it was probably the worst date I’ve ever been on in my life … I just want to get the mud off my face.”

He also insisted that the moment he pulled Stause away from her friends was misconstrued:

“I figured, ‘Hey, I’m going to give this one last shot to see if she really wants to get to know me,” he recounts. “I put my hand out and she gave me her hand and I just picked her up to be funny and to sit down and talk to her.”

Drenk promise he isn’t the “rude caveman” Stause made him out to be, but he does regret how he handled the situation:

“I wasn’t trying to trap her. That was never my intention. I would’ve never wanted to make her feel uncomfortable or put her in any harm’s way. I apologize if I made [her] feel uncomfortable at any point in time of that date. I wish her the best and I hope everything works out for her and Jason.”

This turned out to way more dramatic than one date needed to be! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

