Chrishell Stause Has THIS To Say To Selling Sunset Viewers Who Get ‘Annoyed’ By Her Personality!

Chrishell Stause knows her personality isn’t for everyone!

The 40-year-old reality star candidly addressed viewers who continue to “get annoyed by [her] personality” on Selling Sunset, saying she knows and completely understands their strong opinions. Stause explained that she thinks her so-called annoying on-screen persona started due to her previous acting experiences, tweeting on Saturday:

“When people watch #sellingsunset & get annoyed by my personality. Honestly, same. I think years of auditioning clicks a weird part of my brain when speaking to camera to be ‘ON’ and I am working on it. Lol.”

Related: Gabrielle Union Reveals HUGE Secret Behind Some Bring It On Scenes That Did Not Make The Film!

Wow! We weren’t expecting that kind of response! She then jokingly added:

“But girl just relax. By the time we’re cancelled I’ll get it.”

When people watch #sellingsunset & get annoyed by my personality. Honestly, same.????????????‍♀️

I think years of auditioning clicks a weird part of my brain when speaking to camera to be “ON” and I am working on it. Lol.

But girl just relax. By the time we’re cancelled I’ll get it ????????????‍♀️???? — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) January 8, 2022

Shortly after her post, the real estate agent soon got flooded with messages of support from fans. One person wrote:

“I can’t imagine watching myself on TV, much less getting feedback Face with spiral eyes from other people judging me. We are hardcore Team Chrishell in this household!”

Another commented:

“Thanks for bringing some joy and levity into a very difficult couple of years for this healthcare worker. Keep being YOU”

Then, a social media user expressed:

“I take it as a personal attack when someone insults the queen… @Chrishell7 , you have anything but an ‘annoying personality.’ you’re one of the kindest, most driven, inspiring, and professional people to exist. i’m so proud & grateful to look up to you & thankful you exist.”

While Stause felt grateful for the kind messages, she replied to the user that she wasn’t trying to have people come to her defense:

“You’re so sweet-thank you! I wasn’t meaning to make people feel like I need defending. Was just laughing at how annoyed I get at myself when watching so I get it. That’s all.”

Ok but this meme????????????????????

You’re so sweet-thank you!

I wasn’t meaning to make people feel like I need defending. Was just laughing at how annoyed I get at myself when watching so I get it. That’s all ????????‍♀️???????? — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) January 8, 2022

Like almost all reality television stars, the former soap opera star has dealt with plenty of online negativity since Selling Sunset debuted on Netflix in 2019, so she knows a thing or two about how to handle the haters! Last month, she hopped on Instagram to slam a hater who DM’d her saying she couldn’t “accomplish anything without a man”:

“It would seem I am not the miserable one here. When you are an agent on TV you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day. The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone. But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!”

Honestly, we love Chrishell’s attitude about this! Are you surprised by her response, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Chrishell Stause/Instagram]