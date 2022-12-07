Chrishell Stause SLAMS People's Choice Awards For Not Allowing Her To Bring Partner G Flip!

Chrishell Stause was holding back some major frustration while appearing at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night!

The Selling Sunset star was nominated for Best Reality TV Star, and her cast was up for Best Reality Show during the award show. But while she was being lauded she wasn’t exactly being accepted.

She claims she wasn’t allowed to bring her partner G Flip, who is non-binary, to the event! Taking to Twitter after the show — following “one too many tequilas” that caused her to not “give a f**k” — she slammed the event, writing:

“I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu.”

What’s crazy is that there was no reason for her to bring a Selling Sunset co-star since everyone had already been invited (which she only found out once she’d arrived at the venue). Worse, it turns out some of them were allowed to bring their partners, like Heather Rae Young and her husband Tarek El Moussa. She added:

“EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again fu.”

While the drummer was out of the country and was “not able to go anyway,” Chrishell insists she had been “fighting to get them in” before “recently” finding out the performer wouldn’t be around:

“If you are going to invite the whole cast of #sellingsunset @peopleschoice awards then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or other wise told I do not get a plus one..?? Why would some have a plus one and not me who was individually nominated from the cast?”

Wow. Why would they single her out? Sounds like someone didn’t approve of her relationship — and took action to block her from showing her love on their televised ceremony!

Justin Hartely’s ex-wife called the ordeal “bulls**t,” concluding:

“Clearly what I was told was not the reason and no one tried to clear it up. I love the idea of the ‘people’s choice’ but this Hollywood game is f**ked.”

Yeesh. That sux!

So far, reps for the People’s Choice Awards haven’tt commented on the claims. While the former soap opera star was nominated, she ultimately lost out on her awards to Khloé Kardashian and The Kardashians, respectively. Because she couldn’t have a plus one, she walked the red carpet solo in a sparkling LaQuan Smith gown. Bummer! Ch-ch-check out her full social media rant on the matter (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Why do YOU think she wasn’t allowed a plus one?! Sound OFF (below)!

