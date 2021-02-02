Chrissy Teigen Didn’t Let This Wardrobe Malfunction Ruin Date Night!

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that models are ready for anything! So it’s no surprise that Chrissy Teigen completely rocked a sudden wardrobe malfunction with such style!

While on a dinner date with husband John Legend in Beverly Hills on Sunday, the Cravings cookbook author had been all decked out in an iridescent green fringe mini dress, which she had layered with a classic black blazer. It’s a look the 35-year-old rocked with ease, but would you guess, she was hiding a huge flaw?!

First, ch-ch-check out the sexy ensem (below):

When the multi-hyphenated star went to the restroom during dinner, she took to Instagram Story to snap a video of herself in the mirror to show the mishap that her jacket concealed. As she turned to the side, her followers could totally see that the flashy mini was ripped open on the side zipper. YIKES!

The momma of two held her finger up to her lips in the video, too, signaling fans to keep her little secret. Mum’s the word, Chrissy!

But can we talk about how she handled the epic fail like a boss?! Talk about a genius style hack! In our books, she still looked like the definition of chic.

You couldn’t even tell the fashion slip-up happened when she left the restaurant with her singer hubby, who also looked so snazzy in a long camel-colored coat, patterned button-up shirt, black pants, and some Gucci loafers.

Just a round of applause all around for everyone! Love it.

Now, the television personality has always been an open book with her fans on social media — no matter how hard the subject matter may be. For instance, she recently detailed her sobriety after suffering from major pregnancy complications that resulted in the loss of the couple’s son, Jack.

In December 2020, Chrissy first revealed the accomplishment when she posted a clip of herself joyfully dancing in the morning on Instagram. In the comments, a fan had responded, writing:

“I need whatever drugs you’re on!!”

That’s when she promptly replied, “4 weeks sober.”

After receiving a bunch of supportive messages, the Lip Sync Battle host later followed up with a book recommendation that helped her through this journey on her Insta Story, writing:

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend. I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep. I have been sober ever since, and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.”

In case you wanted to know, the book was Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol by Holly Whitaker.

We are forever grateful for Chrissy’s brutal honesty — even if it’s just about a style mishap!

Okay, Perezcious readers, let us know in the comments (below) how U felt about her amazing wardrobe malfunction hack! Did U think it was a clever solution? Or have U seen better?

