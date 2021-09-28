Chrissy Teigen Proudly Displays Being 'A Mess' & 'Chaotic' For Instagram Fans!

Chrissy Teigen wants you to know!

On Monday afternoon, the 35-year-old model opened up to the world about her Instagram feed — and it’s as about as real as a celeb could get!

John Legend‘s wife posted a candid eyes-closed pic of herself for her 35 million+ followers to see, and included an interesting caption about the mess that IG curation has become! Clearly frustrated by the overly-perfect pics posted over and over in that realm of the online world, the Lip Sync Battle star spoke directly to fans about her desire to make a serious change with her account, writing (below):

“I really think you guys are too conditioned to seeing perfect photos all day because so many of my comments on any given photo are ‘why would she post this’ or ‘i love you girl but this is not flattering,’ to which I say, who cares?? a lot of the time, makeup artists and hair stylists will ask if photos are good enough to post and my reply is always the same: I honestly don’t care. post whatever. I dunno. I just don’t care about curating my Instagram to be perfection. Im a mess, I’m chaotic and this shall always reflect that, thank u!! Love, a Sagittarius”

Messy? No. Candid? Sure.

She has her hair and makeup perfectly done and all she’s doing is blinking! Us normies do not have the luxury of MUAs at the ready. Her “mess” looks fab to us!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]