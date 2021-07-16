Megan Fox Knew Machine Gun Kelly Was Her Soulmate -- But Made A Pros & Cons List??

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have always had an intense romance, but apparently, it almost never happened.

The actress has always claimed that they shared “love at first sight” and that she knew immediately the rapper (real name Colson Baker) was her “twin flame.” She reiterated as much in a recent interview with Who What Wear:

“When I met [Colson], I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here.”

But she added:

“There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.'”

Those doubts actually led the Transformers star to make a pro/con list about jumping into the relationship. Obviously, the pros won out — with a little help from the universe. Brian Austin Green’s ex described the destiny involved in their film Midnight in the Switchgrass, saying:

“It was definitely a vehicle — I’ll be honest — for me to meet Colson. I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, ‘Go do this. There’s something about this experience that’ll be really rewarding for you.'”

Falling for your soulmate is definitely a huge reward to come out of a Bruce Willis thriller. Clearly, Megan is VERY in touch with her intuition! We’re just glad she had enough pros to usher in this era of love.

