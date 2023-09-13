Chris Evans & 26-Year-Old Alba Baptista Are Having ANOTHER Wedding For Her Family In Portugal!

The wedding festivities aren’t over for Chris Evans and Alba Baptista!

Over the weekend, news broke that the 42-year-old actor and 26-year-old actress got married in front of their closest friends and friends during an intimate and “beautiful” ceremony at their home in the Boston area. Those on the guest list included tons of celebrities: Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Bryan Greenberg, and Jamie Chung were all in attendance. Talk about a star-studded event! Especially for a little at-home ceremony! Insiders revealed to People that the couple also had their guests gather for the rest of the weekend at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

You can say it was a great wedding weekend for the newlyweds! However, they aren’t done celebrating yet! According to Page Six, Chris and Alba plan on having another wedding this week! This second round of “I dos” will be for her family in Portugal since they were unable to make it to the ceremony in Massachusetts. The source told the outlet:

“There is going to be a second gathering in Portugal for members of Alba’s family who couldn’t be in Massachusetts. Sometime this week, I believe. Then they’ll depart from Portugal for their honeymoon.”

Awww! What a sweet idea to have a second wedding so her family to get to witness this big moment. But here’s hoping they can take pictures to capture some memories during the event because those who attended the first party were reportedly forced to sign NDAs and hand over their phones! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

