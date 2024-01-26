Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Mom Moved Back To Thailand -- Leaving Her Feeling Huge 'Void'!

Chrissy Teigen‘s mom has moved back to her hometown!

The 38-year-old revealed on Wednesday that her momma Pepper moved away from the bustling life of El Lay and headed back home to Thailand! While speaking on Sirius XM‘s The Happy Hour, the model surprised listeners by dropping the bomb that the 62-year-old matriarch, whose real name is Vilailuck Teigen, was back in her home country:

“We haven’t really told the world or the internet, and everyone’s gonna be probably so confused. She is meant to go live her best life.”

Despite the doting grandmother loving all of her time with Chrissy and hubby John Legend‘s kiddos — Luna, 7, Esti, 1, Miles, 5, and Wren, 7 months — she has so much life left to live of her own. And she wants to do that back in her home village of Korat. The model, of course, has plans to make sure her kids gets to spend time with their grandma, revealing they’ll travel out to Thailand “every spring break”. She says she used those visits when she broke the news to her fam, telling them all their time with Pepper will be “really special” in the future.

It wasn’t an easy change, though, especially for the cookbook author. She described her momma’s absence as a huge “void” — but she still pushed her to chase her happiness, even if that was thousands of miles away:

“But yeah, we miss her. So much. She’s only been gone for a couple of weeks, but you feel the void … She just changes [without her friends from Thailand]; she lights up when she sees them, and I wasn’t seeing her light up as much without them.”

Originally Pepper argued with Chrissy, saying she wanted to stay with her grandkids, but in the end the Sports Illustrated star encouraged her mom to “go find love and find whatever it is she wants”. This big change also means this is the mom of four’s first time raising her babies without the extra help of grandma:

“Also I truly haven’t really been on my own. It’s weird waking up and going, ‘Oh my God, I got four kids, and mom’s not here.’ And, of course, we have help, but there’s nobody like your mother … I had not shed a tear. I was really excited for her. And then I heard ’30 minutes ’til your car gets here’ and then I just lost it.”

Aww!

The Chrissy and Dave Dine Out host expressed how she can feel her momma’s absence “in her bones”:

“I believe that there’s a spiritual and physical connection [with mothers]. And I felt it in my bones when she left, I really did.”

Ch-ch-check out the full clip (below):

We can’t imagine how hard it must’ve been to say goodbye! We wish Pepper all the best as she settles in back home, as well as Chrissy as she adjusts to her mom not being around. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

