Chrissy Teigen Shares Naked Selfie Highlighting Surgery Scars: 'Bitch Has Been Throuuugh It'

Self-love all day everyday!

On Valentine’s Day, Chrissy Teigen made sure to share a little extra appreciation for herself. When posting a vulnerable naked mirror selfie to her Instagram Story, John Legend’s wife gave viewers an unfiltered glimpse at her surgery scars post endometriosis surgery and breast implant removal last year. Along with the intimate snapshot, the momma wrote:

“Happy Valentine’s Day! Love yourself!! Bitch has been throuuugh it”

The last few weeks have been particularly hard on the cookbook author’s body. Following a devastating pregnancy loss of her son Jack at 20 weeks, Chrissy underwent endometriosis surgery the same week as her original due date. While recovery has been “a toughie,” she revealed the pain following the procedure is “truly still better than the contractions and the pain of endo.”

We love when celebs like Chrissy take the opportunity to get real and raw with their followers. Seeing a powerhouse like this 35-year-old love on her body a little extra following all that it has done for her this tough last year is truly inspiring. Surely so many people can relate!

