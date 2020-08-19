Love Is Blind Star Kenny Barnes Is ENGAGED — See Proposal Pics & Ex-Fiancée Kelly Chase’s Reaction HERE!!

It all worked out in the end for Kenny Barnes!

The Love Is Blind star, who famously got dumped at the altar by his ex Kelly Chase, is now happily engaged to his new girlfriend — *ehem* fiancée — Alexandra Garrison. The two met shortly after filming on the hit Netflix reality show wrapped and now, they’re getting ready to start their lives together as man and wife. Yay!! We guess good guys don’t finish last after all, LOLz.

Barnes shared the exciting news on Tuesday via his Instagram page, writing this message (below) alongside a cute couple’s photo:

“Fiancé has a nice ring to it… Alexandra and I are excited to announce our engagement! To all of our friends, family and acquaintances, thank you for the continued love and support – we appreciate everyone and cannot wait to celebrate this next step together.”

So cute! Garrison also shared a look at their romantic proposal on her IG account and based on her caption, it appears the pair got engaged nearly two weeks ago on August 7. She wrote:

“Let me tell ya about my fiancé! Kenny and I are beyond excited to share the news and can’t wait for this next chapter! Thank you for the outpouring of love and support already, it means more to us than we could ever describe. 08.07.2020”

Congrats to the happy couple!

Kenny opened up about meeting his fiancée earlier this month, telling Entertainment Tonight that his younger sister introduced him to Garrison at a brewery in Charlotte last June:

“From the moment between meeting and our first date, we talked over the phone every day as if it was something that had been routine our entire lives. Our first date happened to be at the Biltmore Estates in Asheville, North Carolina. Pre-COVID, we both travel a lot for work, so this was a ‘central’ location for us. Needless to say, we have been dating ever since.”

In their case, love wasn’t blind but it was real enough for their connection to flourish into a forever kind of thing. So cute!

So, how does Kelly feel about all of this? It was the 35-year-old fitness and lifestyle coach who ultimately walked away from her engagement to Barnes — and it sounds like she still has no regrets about that decision today. She left a VERY supportive comment on her ex’s posts, which reads:

“OH MY GOSHH YAYYY!! That’s so exciting!!! I’m so excited for you two. My mouth dropped but in the best way!!!!! You deserve all the happiness Kenny!!!! Sending you both love and light! Hope to meet her someday!”

No shade here! The well-wishes continued on her Instagram Story, as seen (below):

Chase previously admitted she wanted more time to sort through her lightning-fast connection with Barnes after the reality TV show experiment was over, but they never got the chance. On the LIB reunion special in March, she said:

“I wanted to continue our journey of dating and getting to know one another. And that didn’t happen, and it’s water under the bridge now, and I’m so happy for you and your relationship. But, I think I just needed time.”

Here’s to hoping she gets her happily ever after, too, and big congrats again to the lovebirds!

