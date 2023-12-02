Chrissy Teigen Says She ‘Saw’ Late Son Jack During Ketamine Therapy Session

It sounds like Chrissy Teigen had a “nice” but emotional birthday this year.

The cookbook author rang in her 38th year around the sun on Thursday. And the following day, she took to Instagram to share with fans that she celebrated her special day by spending time with her four kids and friends – and doing ketamine therapy. During the session, Chrissy said she “saw” her late son, Jack. Alongside pictures from that day, she wrote:

“I had a really nice birthday went to to see my friends @flamingo_estate, had a beautiful lunch with friends, then did ketamine therapy and saw space and time and baby jack and some weird penguins and cried and cried and cried. Then laid with my babies, then hot pot, then hung with my best friend”

Heartbreaking. We cannot imagine how hard that session must have been. Perezcious readers will recall that Chrissy and John Legend tragically lost their son Jack in 2020 due to partial placenta abruption. She opened up about the devastating experience two years later, saying at Propper Daley‘s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit “had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions” at the time. She continued:

“It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention. Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

