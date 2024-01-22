Sarah Ferguson Breaks Silence On 'Shock' Cancer Diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence on her heartbreaking skin cancer diagnosis.

On Monday, the Duchess of York took to Instagram to update fans after the scary news broke over the weekend. Accompanying a pic of herself bundled up as she overlooked a river, the 64-year-old wrote:

“I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.”

Related: Kim Kardashian Defends Showing Off Tanning Bed After Khloé’s Skin Cancer!

Reps reported that her dermatologist discovered moles while she was undergoing the reconstructive surgery. Now, “further investigations”are in place to confirm it was caught in the early stages — but it’s still been a “shock” nonetheless. She added in her post:

“Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.”

Poor Fergie. Admirably, she’s using the opportunity to advocate for her fans to be diligent about their own moles:

“I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent.”

As we reported on Sunday, Sarah’s receiving treatment at The London Clinic, but took time to recuperate in Austria. She wrote:

“I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation. I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support.”

We’re sending so much love and healing energy! Share some support in the comments down below.

[Image via ABC/YouTube]