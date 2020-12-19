Christina Aguilera Shows Off Fab Figure For 40th Birthday!

Fab and forty?

Christina Aguilera definitely fits THAT description! On Friday, the Genie in a Bottle singer took to Instagram and TikTok to celebrate her fortieth, and she posted a video clip showing off her body in a skintight black bodysuit flecked with gold. The Voice judge strutted her stuff to Megan Thee Stallion‘s Body — a new tune released during the American Music Awards back in November and a song that immediately became a TikTok viral hit.

The song is all about body positivity, and appreciating the body you have, and we’re LOVING that Christina chose to stand behind its message.

Many commented on the post, echoing the positivity. One user wrote:

“Thank you for being such a great role model at every age! You give confidence and keep fighting no matter what. Happy birthday!”

Another responded with:

“Happy Birthday! 40 never looked so amazing! Thank you for spending the half of your age inspiring us and being such a great role model. Couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you for being “there” for me all these years. Love you so much and wish you nothing but more happiness.”

And SOOO many people commented and said that she totally doesn’t look 40. Yeah, we are in agreement there!!

Ch-ch-check out Xtina’s video here:

She also posted another IG pic, too, that showcased the singer in all black with a caption that read:

“Arriving at 40.”

You can see the photo here:

What do you think of her new pics, Perezious readers?! In honor of her bday, drop us a line and let us know your FAVORITE Christina looks!

