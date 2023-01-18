Christina Applegate Blasts Commenter Blaming Plastic Surgery -- Not MS -- For Her Changing Looks

Christina Applegate is clapping back at the trolls!

As you may have heard, the actress was diagnosed in 2021 with multiple sclerosis — a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves. The resulting nerve damage can disrupt communication between the brain and body which causes a multitude of symptoms such as vision loss and impaired coordination. Christina isn’t letting her diagnosis get her down, though — even if not everyone is being helpful.

On Tuesday the 51-year-old took to Twitter with a screenshot showcasing one of the, let’s say, less supportive direct messages she’s gotten since revealing her diagnosis. The nasty comment read:

“MS didn’t make you look that way a plastic surgeon did … And a bad plastic surgeon at that.”

The unnamed social media user also went on to accuse the Married… With Children star of being a scammer and not the actual Christina Applegate. Um, WTF?!

The Dead To Me actress took the comment in stride, however, clapping back with:

“Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA.Of course I told her that it wasn’t nice. This was her reply.What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed.”

Ch-ch-check out the tweet (below):

Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA.Of course I told her that it wasn’t nice. This was her reply.What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed. pic.twitter.com/82De0yPi7o — christina applegate (@1capplegate) January 17, 2023

Let them know, Christina! What an amazing way to respond to such an awful and unnecessary message!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Conan/YouTube/Nicky Nelson/WENN]