Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate Blasts Commenter Blaming Plastic Surgery -- Not MS -- For Her Changing Looks

Christina Applegate Claps Back Plastic Surgery Comment

Christina Applegate is clapping back at the trolls!

As you may have heard, the actress was diagnosed in 2021 with multiple sclerosis — a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves. The resulting nerve damage can disrupt communication between the brain and body which causes a multitude of symptoms such as vision loss and impaired coordination. Christina isn’t letting her diagnosis get her down, though — even if not everyone is being helpful.

On Tuesday the 51-year-old took to Twitter with a screenshot showcasing one of the, let’s say, less supportive direct messages she’s gotten since revealing her diagnosis. The nasty comment read:

“MS didn’t make you look that way a plastic surgeon did … And a bad plastic surgeon at that.”

The unnamed social media user also went on to accuse the Married… With Children star of being a scammer and not the actual Christina Applegate. Um, WTF?!

The Dead To Me actress took the comment in stride, however, clapping back with:

“Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA.Of course I told her that it wasn’t nice. This was her reply.What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed.”

Ch-ch-check out the tweet (below):

Let them know, Christina! What an amazing way to respond to such an awful and unnecessary message!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

Jan 17, 2023 16:28pm PDT

