Selling Sunset Alum Christine Quinn’s Husband Arrested! Allegedly Injured Their 2-Year-Old Son!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Christine Quinn’s husband has been arrested following a domestic violence incident. The Los Angeles Police Department told Page Six police officers responded to a domestic dispute call at around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the Hollywood Hills. As for what happened, we’re still missing some key details. Here’s what we’ve heard…

TMZ reports Christine and hubby Christian Dumontet got into a verbal argument that day, though it’s unknown why the couple were fighting. But the situation escalated when Christian allegedly threw a bag with a glass bottle in it at the Selling Sunset alum. The bag missed Christine but ended up hitting their 2-year-old son instead! OMG!

Sadly, their child was injured in the incident. The public information officer explained to Page Six:

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury. The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital.”

However, another insider told the outlet their son did get taken to the emergency room via an ambulance, saying:

“Christine left the house and rode in the ambulance with her son.”

So, so scary. Meanwhile, pictures obtained by the outlets showed Christian being hauled away by law enforcement in handcuffs on Tuesday, wearing only a robe and no shoes. TMZ reports he was booked for felony assault with a deadly weapon. He is still in custody on $30,000 bail. See pictures from the arrest (below):

Christine Quinn’s husband arrested for domestic violence, led out of home handcuffed and barefoot in bathrobe https://t.co/tXEwLSxEi7 pic.twitter.com/wyeHNE8haR — Page Six (@PageSix) March 20, 2024

Christine has not addressed the domestic violence at this time. We’re sending our love to her and her son at this time. We truly hope he is OK following this terrifying situation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Netflix/YouTube]