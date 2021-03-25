Relationship 'Expert' Derrick Jaxn Confesses To MULTIPLE Affairs In Shocking YouTube Video

Turns out, relationship expert Derrick Jaxn was having more than one relationship!

The author of A Cheating Man’s Heart took to Instagram on Tuesday to admit to and apologize for having multiple affairs while holding the hand of his wife and college sweetheart, Da’Nai Jackson. Using the third person to refer to himself, he began in the clip:

“Derrick Jaxn was involved with other women outside the marriage. And by involved, I just want to be clear, I’m not talking about just casually kicking it, maybe a lunch or something like that. I’m talking about as serious as sex, to sexual flirtation and meeting up and that kind of thing… All of it falls under the umbrella of inappropriate, affair, cheating, stepping out, definitely not in align with the vows that I took.”

And it’s definitely not in alignment with the “healthy relationship” platform he peddled to his subscribers for years!

Related: Addison Rae & Bryce Hall Break Up Following Cheating Rumors!

As for what inspired this confession? No, Derrick’s conscience didn’t get the best of him: he was forced to fess up after a woman claimed she had been having an affair with the YouTube personality. But don’t worry, y’all: the irony isn’t at all lost on Derrick. He explained:

“I cannot build a platform preaching certain things and then in my real life live contrary to that. I’m also not a victim. Nobody made me do this. She didn’t make me or push me to do it. I made decisions, I made a series of decisions I’ve got to account for.”

Well, we didn’t really think anyone forced him to have extramarital affairs, but it’s nice he clarified that? For her part, Da’Naia explained why she decided to stay with her husband of three years, telling viewers:

“There is no justification for bringing another woman into our relationship on any level. I have been flooded with messages asking why haven’t I left but the answer for that is when I found out, I did leave. I did not hesitate or waste my time. I stood firm on not coming back.”

But when she “saw a shift” in Derrick’s mentality, Da’Nai decided to give him a second chance. She explained:

“I did not come back until I saw a shift in his mentality and how he carried himself and how he presented himself during conversations. Today, I am at peace and proudly stand by his side. I have no hesitation, no hurt, no shame about that.”

Clearly she doesn’t subscribe to the once-a-cheater-always-a-cheater philosophy.

Do U think Derrick really did learn from the error of his ways, Perezcious readers? Even if his wife forgave him, should his followers? We mean, would YOU take relationship advice from an admitted cheater? Ch-ch-check out the full video (below) and sound off in the comments!

[Image via Derrick Jaxn/Instagram]