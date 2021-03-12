Stargate SG-1 Actor Cliff Simon Dead At 58 Following Kiteboarding Accident

R.I.P…

A South African actor, Cliff Simon, passed suddenly on Tuesday following a kiteboarding accident in California. The performer, best known for his roles on Nash Bridges, 24, NCIS, and The Americans, was just 58. His wife, Colette, shared the sad news of “the villain you loved to hate, Ba’al, from Stargate SG-1,” writing on Facebook:

“It is with unimaginable heartbreak that I am sharing with you, that my beloved husband, Cliff Simon, passed away at 12:30pm on Tuesday March 9, 2021. He was at Topanga Beach, California and sadly passed away after a tragic kiteboarding accident.”

While a beloved actor, he is remembered as “SO much more”:

“[He was] a true original, an adventurer, a sailor, swimmer, dancer, actor, author. There is a gaping hole where he once stood on this earth. He was loved by too many to mention and had a great impact on so many lives. He was an amazing and much loved brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.”

Rightfully heartbreaking, there is one silver-lining to the competitive swimmer’s death, his wife acknowledging:

“A small saving grace to this tragedy is that he was doing one of the things he loved most and passed away on the beach near the water, which was his temple.”

Sending so much love to those mourning this tragic and shocking loss.

