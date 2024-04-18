RHONJ Star Siggy Flicker's Stepson Arrested For January 6 Riots -- After She Blew His Cover On Facebook!

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Sigalit “Siggy” Flicker‘s stepson was just arrested for allegedly taking part in the January 6 Capitol riots — and it’s all thanks to her! LOLz!

Tyler Campanella was arrested on Wednesday in New York City on five misdemeanor charges related to the attack. And according to the FBI, his presence at the Capitol was partially confirmed by the Bravo personality — who totally blew his cover! Back on the horrific day in 2021, Flicker (an avid Donald Trump supporter) took to her Facebook page to gloat about her stepson being at the insurrection. While sharing photos from inside the Capitol, she wrote:

“I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you”

She also included the hashtag “#StopTheSteal,” which was used by MAGA supporters who believe the former president lost his second term because of election fraud. So, yeah, she couldn’t have made it more obvious that Tyler was involved. Should’ve thought twice about that!!

According to an FBI affidavit, there was a ton more evidence placing the young man at the scene, too! Witness testimony, open-source images online, and footage from NBC all reportedly showed Tyler was in the political building — where he was allegedly part of a group that targeted Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s office (where her laptop was ultimately stolen). Oof.

Also, phone records subpoenaed by the government proved that the 27-year-old’s phone was at the Capitol on the day of the attacks. And he was spotted all over the place in the footage, so it’ll be hard for him to deny it!

Per NBC News, Campanella, a sales manager at a Chrysler dealership, was seen wearing a flag featuring the symbol of QAnon (a far-right movement) as a cape. The FBI affidavit added that a review of surveillance footage appeared to show the conservative man entering the Capitol at around 2:17 p.m. through the Senate Wing doors. He was then seen in “various locations” throughout the building, such as sitting at the base of a statue, walking around the Rotunda, and walking into the Senate Gallery before leaving at around 2:52 p.m. See the clips and a screenshot of the post that got him busted HERE.

FWIW, Siggy previously denied being in Washington D.C. during the attacks, calling rumors of her involvement “fake news” when photos of a lookalike surfaced. There’s no evidence to suggest she was in the area. But thanks to her social media activity, her stepson (via her husband Michael Campanella) is now one of nearly 1,400 people who have been arrested in connection to the riots, which killed five people and injured hundreds more. Wow.

Bet things are a bit tense in this family right now! She just got her stepson caught seemingly red-handed! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via GMA/YouTube & Siggy Flicker/Instagram]