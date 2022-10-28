Katy Perry & Miranda Kerr Prove You CAN Be Close With Your Man's Ex! DETAILS!

These two are seriously goals!

You’d think Miranda Kerr would want nothing to do with Katy Perry since she’s now with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom, but the women have actually become best friends! Aw!

On Thursday, an insider gushed about the blended family and the celebs’ close-knit bond. Speaking to Us Weekly, the source insisted the singer and the supermodel get along very well, even without Orlando in the mix!

Related: Details Released About American Idol Star Willie Spence’s Car Crash Death

The confidant revealed:

“Miranda and Katy have a super close relationship. They tend to spend family holidays together, they exchange parenting tips and have one-on-one girl talks.”

Love it!!

Wonder what they gossip about during those girl talks!? While they have a lot in common, it turns out sometimes the Australian uses the discussions to offer her pal advice. The source noted:

“Miranda gives great advice and tells Katy to take time for herself.”

Sweet! They must be really close if she feels comfortable telling Katy how to live her life!

One reason these women have worked hard to get along is probably because of Flynn — Orlando and Miranda’s 11-year-old son. Having a good relationship makes co-parenting much easier!

If you didn’t know, Orlando and Miranda were married from 2010 to 2013. The Teenage Dream star got engaged to the Pirates of the Caribbean alum in February 2019 after they started dating in 2016 (following Katy’s brief marriage to Russell Brand). In 2020, they welcomed their first child together, Daisy, 2. Meanwhile, Miranda has been happily married to billionaire Evan Spiegel since 2015. They share sons Hart, 4, and Myles, 3, so these blended family vacations must be pretty fun with all the kiddos! Thankfully, it’s been smooth sailing for the couples.

The American Idol judge “adores” the model and “the friendship they’ve built over the last few years,” according to the insider. Back in July, Miranda also expressed how “happy” she is for her ex-man to have found love with the pop star. While speaking to Vogue Australia, the former Victoria’s Secret angel opened up about what it’s been like to co-parent with the couple, saying:

“From day one, when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, ‘Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn’s needs first, not our own.’ That’s the way we make our decisions. Family is my No. 1 priority, then work, then my company.”

Just as it should be!

Related: Jennifer Garner Threw A Wedding For HERSELF To Celebrate 50th Birthday!

Katy and Orlando are also putting their family first, despite living very busy lives! But that doesn’t mean they’re rushing down the aisle anytime soon. A second source told Us earlier this week:

“Right now, Katy especially feels like she has her hands full. Wedding planning isn’t her focus right now. It hasn’t been No. 1 on their list.”

Both the vocalist and actor see their eventual wedding as more of a “ceremony” and “aren’t in a rush” since they “already see themselves as married.” Cute! Things must be going very well then! Becoming parents together has brought them a lot closer, as well, the insider added:

“They have a much deeper and connected relationship than they did before. They feel more like a team and they always want what’s best for the baby. They have different priorities than before.”

Great to hear!

Chatting with WSJ. Magazine in July 2020, Miranda’s hubby, the CEO of Snapchat, proved he cares just as much about maintaining equilibrium between the exes and stepparents as well, sharing:

“What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced. I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn.”

Adorbz! Love how committed these couples are to their family — and it’s a bonus they get along as friends, too! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]