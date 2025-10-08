CNN Dragged For 'Sexist' & 'Problematic' Taylor Swift Article Saying 'It's Finally Open Season' On Her!

CNN pissed off the Swifties!

Last Friday, Taylor Swift released her new album The Life of a Showgirl. Many fans love the new project, but others absolutely hate it! They are tearing it to shreds online, claiming her skills have gone downhill. Some are even pulling out outrageous interpretations of her songs — like that she is promoting eugenics. We’re not kidding.

And then we have CNN. On Monday, the outlet hopped aboard the hate train to discuss the widespread criticism of Taylor and her album. This came, according to the publication, after the hesitancy to speak negatively about her due to her loyal fanbase. However, things supposedly have changed. As the headline puts it:

“Finally, everyone can say bad things about Taylor Swift.”

The article suggests her own fans are “forced to confront” the fact that “the new album might not be great” and can’t defend the pop star right now. However, Swifties proved CNN wrong because they won’t stand for a “disgusting” and “sexist” take here!

You see, eagle-eyed fans first took issue with saying everyone can “finally” say bad things about Taylor. Let’s be real, the singer has received hate since she entered the music business as a teenager. She literally went into hiding for a whole year after the intense online backlash in 2016 following the Famous debacle with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She’s always faced online vitriol and scathing reviews about her work. Remember TTPD last year? It wasn’t beloved by the critics and listeners at first!

Not only that, a lot of fans had an issue with this part from CNN:

“It’s finally open season on America’s sweetheart. Even the fans are finding ‘Life of a Showgirl’ — and its messy attendant movie — rough.”

“It’s finally open season”? WTF?

Hey @CNN why do you feel it's appropriate to write that it's "open season" on a woman who you have reported on having violent stalkers and an attempted terrorist attack on one of her shows? pic.twitter.com/pQmoVt42jG — Paige❤️‍???? (@bejeweledpaige) October 7, 2025

Look, you can criticize an album all you want. It is expected. Taylor even welcomes it because it helps her at the end of the day. However, we have a feeling she wouldn’t appreciate the wording here.

To use this kind of language in this day and age is super irresponsible and dangerous — especially toward a woman whom the President has gone after multiple times, has faced a thwarted terrorism plot, received threats against her and Travis Kelce, is dealing with a stalker on the loose, and more. It’s like inviting folks to not only continue the brutal negativity online, but, we hate to say it, to do something worse — because we all know how some may interpret those words. Tay is already terrified of real threats to her safety after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. No wonder so many fans think this went way too far!

Swifties stormed social media to slam CNN, saying:

“I am not a massive Taylor Swift Fan, as a matter of fact, I used to find her music dreadfully boring. This album is a damn masterpiece. It has outsold, outstreamed, and drowned out any competition, and CNN thinks it is ok to put a target on this woman’s back? Seriously?” “This is simultaneously sexist, sadistic and cynical. Gross @CNN.” “‘Finally, everyone can say bad things about Taylor Swift’ – @CNN WTF IS THIS?” “I’m not even a Taylor Swift fan, but @CNN what in the nasty, vile bulls**t is this?” “CNN saying, yay, ‘it’s finally open season on Taylor Swift’ is actually really problematic and dangerous.Violence against women is not a punchline.” “Why do @CNN and [writer] Choire Sicha want to incite violence against Taylor Swift? ‘Open season’ is what you put in your headline?” “Excuse me, @CNN, but you’re literally a NEWS INSTITUTION, and you’re actually posting this vile headline? What do you mean ‘finally’? This is disgusting and IRRESPONSIBLE. I’m in disbelief.” “This is messed up @CNN. In this environment, stating it’s ‘open season’ on Taylor Swift, who has been mercilessly targeted and attacked by Trump and his goons is reckless and irresponsible. TAKE THIS DOWN.” “Using language like ‘open season’ to describe a successful woman is disgusting and irresponsible. This encourages hate and violence and is deeply disappointing @CNN”

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via BBC Radio 1/YouTube]