Kate Gosselin & The Kids Didn't 'Reach Out At All' To Collin After His Near-Fatal Car Crash?!

Collin Gosselin says he didn’t hear from his mom — or his siblings — even after he nearly died!

Things have been a rocky road between Collin and Kate Gosselin for a while now. Most recently, more light was shed on their estrangement in a preview for VICE TV‘s docuseries Dark Side of the 2000s, in which the Jon & Kate Plus 8 fam have their own episode.

In an already viral clip, the 19-year-old accuses his mother of taking her “anger out” on him as he grew up:

“I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce, and plenty of different things that can’t be easy to go through. And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me … I’m not going to say I was a perfect child. But I’d say my misbehaving was no different than from my siblings.”

Just awful. This wasn’t the first time there had been abuse allegations against the mom of eight either…

Related: Collin SNUBS Kate In Graduation Post — But Praises His Dad’s EX?!

Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus premiered on Tuesday, and now that the full episode is out we’re hearing even more.

Collin and his sister Hannah ended up choosing to stay with their dad, Jon Gosselin, while the other siblings — Aaden, Joel, Leah, and Alexis, or the twins Cara and Madelyn — stayed with Kate. This just put further tension in between the family.

According to Collin, he was such persona non grata, he didn’t even hear from his mom or his siblings after his near-fatal car crash last year:

“No, I didn’t hear anything from any of them. They didn’t reach out at all, no.”

Damn!

In 2022, Collin fell asleep at the wheel on the way to work and flipped his car, totaling it. It’s a miracle he survived. The fact that he didn’t hear from his own mother and siblings after that?? It’s just heartbreaking. He’s grown into a resilient person, though — he says in the doc he still wants to mend things with his family, despite everything:

“I love ’em to death. I really hope one day that we can all reconnect and put the show behind us and just be siblings again, you know? Take back the time that we didn’t have.”

Aww…

This tension between the Gosselins seems never-ending, but we truly hope Collin can get his wish of reconnecting with his family again one day. We’re sending them all love and healing.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via TLC/ET/YouTube]