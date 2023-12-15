Beloved Comedian Kenny DeForest Dead At 37 Following Unexplained E-Bike Accident

A beloved standup comedian has been lost far too young.

Kenny DeForest was pronounced dead on Wednesday, five days after sustaining injuries in an e-bike accident in Brooklyn. Per Deadline, the details of the incident are still unclear, but the latest belief is he somehow crashed at the Rogers Avenue and Sterling Place intersection near Brooklyn’s Prospect Park. His friend Ryan Beck told the outlet there was “no police report because it was not a hit and run as first understood.” He was just 37 years old.

According to a GoFundMe page, he was hospitalized and underwent neurological surgery on December 8 in hopes of improving his condition. The fundraiser explained the procedure was to “remove a piece of his skull and relieve pressure from a brain bleed.” Unfortunately, he ended up passing away at Kings County Hospital, where he was surrounded by his parents, other family members, and friends. So, so sad.

Ryan, who organized the donation link, reflected on the page:

“Kenny DeForest is and was a truly positive influence on all the lives he touched. […] Kenny’s final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life.”

He also revealed the funnyman’s “impactful life will continue on through the gift of organ donation,” noting:

“Even in death he will continue to make meaningful improvements in the lives of others.”

If you don’t know, the rising star was named one of Comedy Central‘s Comics to Watch in 2015. He was also named one of Brooklyn Magazine‘s 50 Funniest People the following year. He went on to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Friends of the People, and HBO‘s Crashing. Kenny’s debut comedy album B.A.D. Dreams dropped in 2017 and quickly went number one on the iTunes chart.

After news of his death, he received a ton of tributes from fellow comics and comedy lovers online, including from the official social account for Late Night. The show said alongside a clip of his set via X (Twitter):

“Kenny DeForest was a universally beloved comedian who died tragically, and much too young. His relaxed, confident delivery always stood out. As you can see from his debut late night set on LNSM, he wasn’t afraid to tackle controversial topics, but never just to be edgy- always in service of an original angle and a great joke. It’s a shame we won’t get to see what he comes up with next.”

Those who wish to support Kenny’s family as they deal with his medical bills can still do so HERE. We are sending his loved ones lots of love right now as they mourn his untimely death. R.I.P.

[Image via Late Night/Kenny Deforest/YouTube]