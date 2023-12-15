Kyle Richards Claims She & Mauricio Still 'Haven’t Spoken' About Divorce -- Despite Rumors They're Dating Other People?!

Where do Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage stand months after announcing their separation? Well, uh, it sounds like not much has changed!

Kyle opened up about the status of their relationship in an interview with The Messenger on Thursday, reiterating that she “misspoke” when she said the word divorce on the red carpet at BravoCon last month. Um… misspoke? Like, accidentally said what’s going on??

Not according to the reality star. For now, she says, they’re only separated. As for whether they plan to make their split more permanent soon? Kyle admitted to the outlet they still “haven’t” brought up the subject of divorce — though the 54-year-old did at least recognize it’s “something that could happen” in the future:

“We haven’t spoken about [divorce] yet. No, that has not come up yet. Obviously, we know that it is potentially something that could happen with us. We just haven’t gone that route yet.”

Related: Making A Statement? Kyle & Morgan Wade Stun At Kathy Hilton’s Christmas Bash!

If you ask big sister Kathy Hilton, though, there is no need to wait and mull over whether to save this marriage! It’s clear to her that Mau and Kyle are O-V-E-R! We’re kind of with her from the outside. With the rumors Kyle is with country singer Morgan Wade and Mau is having an extended showmance with his DWTS partner, it’s tough to see them even having time for one another!

Considering they aren’t even attempting to work through their marriage troubles in therapy, all signs seem to point to them inevitably throwing in the towel! So why the hold-up? Perhaps those two want some time to figure things out before having the tough conversation, pulling the plug on their 27-year marriage, and entering a messy legal battle?

Hmm…

While Kyle and Mauricio are going through the separation, they’ve also been living under the same roof — something even The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star pointed out is “awkward” at times! However, they are being amicable and making it work. Why? Because no matter what is going on in their lives their top priority has always been their family. Kyle explained:

“We’re fortunate enough that my home can fit us all to spread out. And I’m also very fortunate that we get along and care about each other very much and that we are a family no matter what. That’s always been what we stand for. That has not changed, and obviously some days are not as great as others. Some days it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s a little awkward today.’ And other days, it’s like nothing ever happened and we’re just all watching TV as a family.”

Ultimately, Kyle stated she and the real estate agent are “taking it a day at a time.”

At this point, it feels like a waiting game to see what these two end up doing! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via WWHL/Forbes/YouTube]