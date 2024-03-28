Yung Miami Hits Back At Diddy 'Mule' Claims As Footage Of Rapper's Other Alleged Drug Supplier's Arrest Drops!

Yung Miami is clapping back after being dragged into Diddy‘s controversy!

After Sean Combs‘ homes were raided by Homeland Security earlier this week, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones made some explosive additions to his already bombshell lawsuit against the rapper — one of which being that the younger performer was allegedly P Diddy’s mule at one point!

In the lawsuit that was amended on Monday per TMZ, Lil Rod claims that Miami helped the I’ll Be Missing You artist secure a cocaine and ecstasy blend known as “tuci” or “pink cocaine.” The legal papers claim that on April 30, 2023, Diddy’s alleged drug supplier Brendan Paul forgot to snag the goods for the rapper’s rehearsal for the Something in the Water festival. In a pinch, Puff’s top consultant Kristina Khorram called up the 30-year-old musician, who dated the Grammy winner most of 2022. She allegedly agreed to bring the substances to her beau.

Related: Diddy Was On Nick Telling Kids To Put A Toy Down Someone’s Pants?

There’s just one problem — her team is now denying she was anywhere near Diddy at the time! Clapping back at the allegations, sources familiar with the situation told TMZ Hip Hop on Thursday that Miami’s team is outraged by the filing and allegations. Denying the claims, they insisted Miami was getting fitted for her Met Gala dress in NYC with her stylists at the time of Jones’ claims — not transporting the drugs to Virginia where the Last Night crooner was located, as alleged. She couldn’t have been in two places at once, so, this seems like a decent alibi for now!

As we previously covered, Miami was also one of several women whom Rodney accused of being a sex worker for Diddy. So far, no word from her camp on those allegations.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s No. 1 rumored “mule,” Brendan, was arrested on Monday for one count of possession of suspected cocaine and one count of possession of suspected marijuana candy, both of which are felonies in Florida. Cops caught him with the substances after intercepting Diddy’s plane in Miami as the raids were going down.

New body camera footage obtained by WPLG Local 10 shows him being taken out of the US Customs and Border Protection building at the Opa-Locka Executive Airport in a hoodie and sweatpants… and handcuffs! His so-called boss was nowhere to be seen in the clip. Look (below):

This remains an ever-evolving and super shady scandal! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Derrick Salters/MEGA/MDCR/WENN]