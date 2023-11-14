Billie Eilish Reveals New Deets On Her Sexuality -- While SLAMMING Body Shamers!

Billie Eilish is opening up about all things sexuality!

In Variety‘s Power of Women issue out on Monday, the pop icon slammed the way she and many other young women in the industry have been sexualized in the public eye — no matter what they do! As you’ll recall, she got her start wearing mostly baggy clothing, which most people took as a sign she didn’t want to be sexualized. Now? She calls the backlash “weird and upsetting” because she “wasn’t trying to have people not sexualize me,” the 21-year-old explained:

“But I didn’t want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn’t strong enough and secure enough to show it. If I had shown it at that time, I would have been completely devastated if people had said anything… Maybe my not really caring about being sexualized is because I’ve never felt desired or desirable.”

Addressing these identity struggles further, the Ocean Eyes artist continued:

“I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl. I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”

We’re sure she’s not the only one who’s ever felt this way — and her feelings were probably only made more complicated when she was body-shamed for her sense of style, regardless if she wore baggy or tight clothes. As we know, when the What Was I Made For vocalist did ultimately branch out into more form-fitting clothing, it only caused more controversy. She added:

“Being a woman is just such a war, forever. Especially being a young woman in the public eye. It’s really unfair.”

Referencing the time her decision to wear a tank top at 16 caused a media frenzy, the Grammy winner elaborated:

“I have big boobs. I’ve had big boobs since I was nine years old, and that’s just the way I am. That’s how I look. You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualize you?’ [She scoffs and answers the trolls:] ‘You can suck my ass! I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. F**k you!'”

Particularly frustrated by the double standard, the performer went on:

“Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies. If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it! Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice. They don’t give a f**k because we see people for who they are!”

She has a point! And for the record, she doesn’t mind when people point out the obvious, like the fact she has “big tits,” as Lil Yachty and Drake mention in their song Another Late Night. Billie revealed she was “flattered” by the nod, mostly because “Yachty is my friend. Drake is my friend. It’s a joke. I do have big tits. I love it.” So, she doesn’t care about being the topic of conversation — it’s just how and why people are talking about her body that matters! Understandable!

Elsewhere in the chat, Billie made some inneresting comments about her attraction to women that now has the internet wondering if she just subtly came out. She said:

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real … I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Wow! Deep! But whether or not she’s ready to put a label on this attraction, it sounds like the Happier Than Ever star is, well, happier than ever! She insisted she now seeks joy outside of the “external validation” of her music success, saying:

“I think at some point this last year, I realized that. I was like, ‘I gotta find stuff within myself and my personal life that has nothing to do with the outside world or the internet or my status that’s going to bring me that much joy.’ I feel like I’m becoming a person I really love and doing things I feel really proud of. In many ways in my life, I feel like I’m just now waking up.”

