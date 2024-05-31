Cyndi Lauper’s Son Dex Accused Of Disturbing Sexual Assault That Made Victim 'Terrified' For Her Life

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Cyndi Lauper‘s son Declyn “Dex” Lauper Thornton is in legal trouble… AGAIN.

On Tuesday, the iconic pop star’s son was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit by a former girlfriend who claims he tried to force her to give him oral sex and manhandled her. The woman filed the suit anonymously as a Jane Doe, but she spoke to the New York Post in a phone interview to open up about the terrifying incident.

Related: Diddy Made Employees Stalk Ex J.Lo For Him After Breakup: REPORT

According to her, she was attacked on November 9, 2020, at her ex’s Soho home. She had been dating Dex (son of Cyndi and Law & Order star David Thornton) on and off for about nine months beginning in February 2020, per the suit. On the day of the attack, Dex sent her $60 on Cash App for her to take a private car to his apartment at the time. When she arrived, Dex “seemed agitated” and they “both soon disagreed about a sexual act” he allegedly wanted her to perform on him.

Because of this, the 28-year-old insurance broker who lived in New York at the time (but has since moved out of state) told the musician that she wanted to leave and didn’t feel comfortable. Unfortunately, that only made everything worse. Dex allegedly grabbed her phone and threatened to break it “if she did not perform fellatio on him.” He then pushed her on the bed three times as she tried to leave the room before exposing his penis and holding her down, the suit claims. The victim “repeatedly told Mr. Lauper to let her get up because he was too strong, but he refused.”

Dex then “forcibly smother[ed] his genitals over Jane Doe’s mouth, as Jane Doe warned him that she would bite him” and placed her teeth there. That’s when he allegedly pushed down on her neck and head with his hands — using all of his body weight, which caused “a pop sound from her neck and upper spine.”

It wasn’t until after that disturbing “pop sound” that Dex finally released his grip, proceeding to call her a “bitch” and “n*****,” adding, “You see, I told you not to do that.” He also told her nobody would believe her if she told them what happened.

Doe then grabbed his cell phone to make an exchange for her own, which happened in the kitchen. After she left, while she was still in the building lobby, she received a call from Dex “saying that he was sorry for what he had just done to her,” the court papers stated. By then, she was “terrified in his presence” and never saw him again — even though the 26-year-old tried to get them to meet up “several” more times. He even tried calling her from different numbers, but she avoided ever seeing him. She told the New York Post:

“After the assault, that’s when I went into a panic. […] I felt like my life was really in danger at that point.”

On her determination never to see him again, she added:

“It was the point of no return. I’m not going to be able to look at this person the same.”

But even the phone calls were troublesome, she said:

“Just talking to him was nerve-wracking. […] It’s definitely been a horrific experience for me. Even still years later it feels just as traumatic as it was before.”

Oof. Terrible.

The plaintiff, who did not file criminal charges, is speaking out now to ensure this never happens again. She explained:

“I felt powerless at the time. […] I think now I realize I deserve some sort of justice, whatever the outcome may be. […] There needs to be awareness brought to this.”

She also hopes to prevent future attacks on women, noting:

“People may need to be warned about this guy.”

Talking to the outlet, her lawyer Mark Shirian noted:

“This lawsuit seeks to hold Mr. Lauper accountable for the grievous harm inflicted upon our client. […] Our client deserves to have her voice heard and to seek the justice she rightfully deserves.”

The plaintiff is seeking unspecified damages for the “emotional and psychological damage” she experienced as a result of the “humiliating” attack, per court documents. It does not appear as though Dex has reacted to the filing yet. But this is far from his only legal trouble as of late!

He is currently facing eviction from his apartment in the Financial District after his landlord accused him of being a super s**ty neighbor. In that ordeal, he’s allegedly been causing a nightmarish situation for other residents as he plays loud music, screams late at night, and his place reeks of weed. In February, he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon after he was caught by police with a gun and drugs near an area in Harlem where a shooting had just taken place. He was released on $200,000 bail after that incident. And this is just to name a few of his most recent run-ins with the law…

Sending love to the victim. It’s never easy to speak out against any alleged abuser — especially against someone from such a powerful family.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]