Cyndi Lauper's Son Facing Eviction From Swanky Manhattan Apartment After Slew Of Neighbor Complaints -- And THIS Scary Hallway Discovery!

Cyndi Lauper‘s son is in BIG trouble with his luxury Manhattan apartment building!

Declyn “Dex” Lauper-Thornton — who is the son of the music icon and her Law & Order star husband David Thornton — is facing being evicted from his $7,200 per month apartment in a swanky high-rise in the heart of New York City. And the claims being made against him by other tenants and building management alike in the Financial District spot are WILD!!

Of course, Dex is already the focus of legal action following an incident in which he allegedly threatened to shoot a nurse in the head. But now, the Girls Just Want To Have Fun singer’s progeny is facing even more legal trouble!

According to the New York Post, Dex’s landlord lodged an eviction petition against the 26-year-old last month in the building’s first official bid to try to boot him. That’s according to a New York County Civil Court filing first unearthed by that outlet on Friday. The filing claims that Dex has violated a number of lease rules since he moved into the place back in October. And neighbors are claiming the same thing, too!

One unnamed neighbor spoke to the Post about it on Friday, saying that Dex’s one-bedroom apartment almost immediately became the source of considerable noise pollution in the very early hours of the morning:

“I never had any problems with any of the neighbors before. Then a new tenant moved in … and immediately there was very loud music at the most bizarre times, like 3 a.m. or 7 a.m. — it felt like there was a nightclub right behind my wall.”

That source went even further, too. They claimed that they confronted Lauper-Thornton about his loud music and unruly behavior after a particularly wild night. Then, the day after the confrontation, the neighbor found a BULLET in the hallway near his apartment!! OMG!! Horrified of the finding, that neighbor up and moved out of his apartment shortly thereafter. Honestly, we would probably do the same…

The bullet is an interesting and concerning detail for a number of reasons. Not only for the most obvious — what it means about the things Dex may have access to and/or the possible intimidation tactics involved — but also because the Time After Time singer’s son has been arrested twice before. Those arrests include an illegal gun rap in Harlem back in February, and being in possession of a stolen vehicle in Manhattan in July of 2022.

Speaking of the gun charge from February, on the night before he was arrested for that one, the Post reports that Dex walked into the management office of his apartment building and got into a terrifying verbal altercation with them. Per the civil court papers, he was “holding a marijuana blunt and looking visually inebriated” during his confrontation, which was over an email that he’d been sent about building policies. The court filing claims he threatened management officials like this:

“If you don’t fix the email, I will come back with people and have everyone’s face broken. I will break your legs. I have friends and an uncle that will f**k you up. Don’t play with me because I will bring someone with me and tear this whole place up.”

OMG…

Another frightened tenant later reported to building management that they could hear “constant screaming” and threatening language coming from Dex’s apartment after he moved in. Management made this notation regarding that claim:

“The resident advised the yelling, shouting and/or screaming sounded very aggressive in nature and was filled with explicit language and threats of bodily harm.”

A third tenant called the building “unlivable” with Dex in it, and a fourth reported:

“[I am] scared for my safety because of the constant yelling and noise.”

Other complains include tenants alerting management to cigarette and marijuana smoke constantly wafting from Lauper-Thornton’s apartment, even though the building has a very explicit ‘no smoking’ policy.

That aforementioned first neighbor confirmed the other tenants’ complaints to the Post. They explained to the outlet that noise was a significant and persistent issue, including one morning in which they actually confronted Dex about it:

“I would hear the disturbing music every other day. There were plenty of times when it was 2 a.m., 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. I had an important meeting one day, on a week day, but I was woken up at 3 a.m. the night before because the music was blasting. I could feel the bass. I put on a robe and went to confront the guy, in a nice way, and I had to bang on the door so loud because he just couldn’t hear.”

The neighbor went on:

“He tried to take the high road with me, saying, ‘oh, is this how you talk to people?’ I said, ‘yes, at 3 a.m., I’m not going to be overly nice about it.’ So we had this conversation for 30 seconds. I left, and the music continued.”

Ugh.

Other residents began seeking rent concessions to make up for Lauper-Thornton’s alleged bad behavior. In turn, the building’s landlord served him with eviction papers. Womp, womp! Now, the battle is making its way through court. In the meantime, Dex’s attorney Darryl Vernon said to the Post:

“We are talking about ways to resolve the situation.”

Uh-huh…

Not a great look for Cyndi's kid here — to say the very least.

[Image via 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube/WENN]