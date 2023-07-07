Da Brat Welcomes First Child With Wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart -- At 49!!

It’s a good day! Well, actually it was a good night!

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart have welcomed their son! According to People, the rapper gave birth to her first child in Atlanta at 8:30 p.m. EST on Thursday evening. He weighed in at 7lbs, 8oz, and measured 20in long. Aw!

The Funkdafied star, who carried the little one after an IVF process to conceive with Judy’s egg and an anonymous sperm donor, gushed:

“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me! Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way. […] Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

They’ve named the little guy True Legend Harris-Dupart. It’s a pretty epic moniker — though they almost changed things up when they saw him.

Judy teased:

“His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart but now that we’ve met him we are tempted to name him PERFECT.”

So sweet!

While this is Da Brat’s first child, Judy is already a mother of three. Interestingly, the musician never thought she wanted kids until falling in love with the Kaleidoscope Hair Products founder. After a “little tug-o-war,” per Judy, Da Brat decided to carry the child. It was a bumpy road, though. She wasn’t sure how it would go trying to pregnant at the then-age of 48. Then, amid the IVF process they suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, the What’Chu Like artist recalled:

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted. I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me. Luckily, we still had quite a few of her eggs left.”

We are so happy for the Brat Loves Judy stars! Little True is going to be so loved! Check out the first photos of the baby boy and an inside look at the birth (below)!

Many congrats!!! Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

