Dad Who Forced Son Onto Treadmill Found Guilty For Boy's Death

Corey Micciolo is finally getting some justice.

In case you haven’t followed this case, back in 2021 the 6-year-old little boy inexplicably passed away — but shortly after a horrifying video told the world his story. In disturbing CCTV footage Corey could be seen working out on a treadmill at the Atlantic Heights Clubhouse in New Jersey. In the video, the child’s father can be seen walking up to the machine and turn it up to higher and higher speeds. As the child tries to keep up with the faster pace, he falls several times, but each time his dad throws him right back onto the machine. At one point he even appears to bite the little one on the head. So, so sickening.

A few days after this incident in March 2021, Corey was taken to the doctor where he told physicians he was forced to run on the treadmill because he was “too fat”, according to legal docs obtained at the time by NY Post. He was sent home, but it wasn’t over. A day later he suffered disturbing symptoms following a nap — including stumbling, slurred speech, nausea, and trouble breathing — and was rushed to the ER.

Sadly, during a CT scan, Corey had a seizure and passed away. By July, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that he’d died of “sustained injuries due to blunt force trauma”. One year after the boy’s death in March 2022, his dad was arrested.

Over the past weeks Christopher Gregor has stood trial for the boy’s death, with witnesses calling out his abuse of the child. And on Friday, after a grueling two years for the heartbroken family, Gregor was found guilty of manslaughter in connection to his son’s death, as reported by multiple outlets. Outside of Ocean County Superior Court, the little boy’s mom Breanna Micciolo expressed her relief to USA Today:

“We’re happy with the verdict and we thank the prosecutor’s office. He deserves to be in jail. He’s a very bad man.”

Meanwhile Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer was also happy with the fact he could finally help bring Corey’s family some justice:

“At long last, justice for Corey has been accomplished. Christopher Gregor must live the rest of his life with the knowledge that he, and he alone, was responsible for the death of his one and only son. While nothing can bring this precious child back to his family, we hope that today’s jury verdict offers some semblance of peace and closure for those who knew and loved Corey.”

Gregor’s attorney said his client is “not surprised” about the verdict in this case — but plans to go for an appeal. His official sentencing is scheduled for August 2 and he could face up to 40 years in prison.

Such a gut-wrenching and senseless death. It’s great to hear Corey is finally getting the justice he deserves, poor child. We hope this verdict can bring the family some peace.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

