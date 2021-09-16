Damned At The Hoover Dam! Scary Monsters In Boulder City! Exploring Nevada! | Perez Hilton And Family

Spending so much time in Las Vegas has given us the opportunity to see so much off the strip! Today is a day of firsts! We head on over to the Hoover Dam, which dad found impressive and awesome but the kids – not so much! We love learning about history and the function of things! Afterwards, we visit Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, which is nearby, and it was a bit too real for Mia! Our other two had a blast! We also visit the Nevada State Railroad Museum and end our day with a stroll through the historic district of Boulder City, making a sweet stop at a bakery for some old-fashioned goodies! Another really rad vacation day!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

CLICK HERE for more of Perez’s family videos!

And CLICK HERE for our sweet CBD gummies! My True 10 is the better than the rest!