Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Farago Is Pregnant!! All The Miracle Deets HERE!

Francesca Farago is gonna be a momma!

The Too Hot To Handle alum and her fiancé Jesse Sullivan are expanding their family! On Sunday, the couple announced they’re expecting their first child together after a long, tough IVF process! Taking to Instagram with a series of photos snapped throughout the process (including the positive pregnancy test), the reality star dished:

“We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT! “

Arlo is Jesse’s 15-year-old child from a previous relationship. So exciting for them all!

BTW, both Francesca AND Jesse did IVF with the intention of “most likely” using “Arlo’s biological other dad for the sperm,” Jesse revealed back in the May 2023 episode of Sofia With an F. So both parents were heavily involved in the journey to get preggers. See the amazing announcement post (below):

Over on TikTok, Jesse, who came out as transgender in 2019, highlighted the significance of sharing the news when they did, saying:

“We’re pregnant! Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV [International Transgender Day of Visibility] was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration. Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!”

In the comments, the father added they’re anticipating one or two babies due in November or December! Let the countdown begin! See the couple find out the happy news themselves in a compilation video chronicling their IVF journey (below)!

@jessesulli We’re pregnant! Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration ????????????????. Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!✨ ♬ To Our Daughter (Lullaby) – My Best Friend Jacob

Look at how thrilled they were with the news! Aw!

Fans have already sent in their congratulations, including Demi Lovato who wrote, “YAYYYY!!! So happy for you both!!!!” Fellow Netflix star Chrishell Stause added:

“So so so sososososooooooo happy for you two.”

So sweet! We’re wishing them nothing but the best through the rest of the pregnancy!

