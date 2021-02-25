Daniel Kaluuya Wasn't Invited To The Get Out Premiere! WTF?!

There’s no question Daniel Kaluuya is a wildly-talented actor — and he’s had major roles in some of the biggest movies of the last few years, like Black Panther and Get Out.

So what the f**k is up with the story going around that he wasn’t even invited to the premiere of Jordan Peele‘s horror thriller when it was released several years ago?! This couldn’t possibly be true, could it??

Actually, sadly, it is true!

Though Get Out was an immediate hit once it reached theaters back in 2017, and though it helped quickly thrust Kaluuya into the mainstream thanks to Best Actor noms at both the Golden Globes and the Oscars, the leading man still got shut out of the movie’s own premiere red carpet event!

Speaking recently in a virtual interview on The Graham Norton Show, Daniel told the eponymous talk show host that he had been filming Black Panther at the time, so he specifically cleared his schedule to be able to attend the Get Out premiere. The only problem is, well, the invite never came!

Maybe they just assumed he was busy filming the superhero flick alongside the late Chadwick Boseman and he wouldn’t have been able to come anyways? (They were wrong, of course, but still… WTF?!)

Kaluuya, who turned 32 years old on Wednesday, February 24, explained it all to Norton from his perspective, saying (below):

“They didn’t invite me, bro. They didn’t invite me. On the Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting Black Panther. I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, ‘I really wanna do it.’ And then just didn’t get the invite. I wasn’t invited, so I was just in my bed — someone texted me, ‘It’s done really well.’ But I don’t ask questions. You don’t wanna be in a place that you don’t feel wanted.”

Amen to that last part! That’s a great life lesson to learn — and never take it personally!!! Hard to do, but once you master something like that, you can be as laid back and unbothered as Daniel Kaluuya!

Seriously, look how chill he is about the whole situation in the clip (below), with the Get Out controversy beginning at about the one-minute mark:

Wow!

Still so crazy he wasn’t invited to the premiere, though. Like, whyyyy?! FWIW, whatever was going on — if the invite got lost in the mail, or was intentionally withheld, or whatever — Daniel must have made up with his colleagues in short order. According to BuzzFeed he did attend a special screening along with several of his co-stars just a few weeks later. Sooooo all’s well that ends well??

